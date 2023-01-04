H&M LAUNCHES IMMERSIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE 'LOOOPTOPIA' ON ROBLOX

The New Experience Helps Fans Discover Their Digital Fashion Identity

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to announce the launch of the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox. H&M Loooptopia is an immersive experience on Roblox that lets players experiment with materials and patterns in a playful way, creating the next virtual garment and wardrobe for their avatar. Partnering with metaverse studio Dubit, H&M's new interactive online experience also puts circular actions at the heart of the fun.

"People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation & Marketing, H&M Americas. "In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities."

The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an immersive 3D experience filled with social interaction, engaging environments, mini-games, styling sessions, alternate worlds, events and more. It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity in a fun, creative, and playful environment on the Roblox platform that's connecting millions of people through immersive shared experiences, all while encouraging creativity and self-expression.

"We loved collaborating with H&M to build the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox- the place on Roblox where anybody can be a fashion designer," says Andrew Douthwaite, Chief Commercial Officer, Dubit. "H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of Style, Creativity and Culture. It's been amazing to see the concept evolve from the initial design and workshop through to this iconic launch."

At the heart of this interactive world is a vibrant city square which sets the stage for visitors to embark on play sessions in visually stunning alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest. In these environments, users can gather a variety of fashion ingredients by engaging in mini-games, styling sessions, live-events and more. Users can style their avatar with newly created clothes, and compliment these with accessories, dance moves, music tracks and special effects to create an amazing performance on the runway. They can also catch up with friends to trade clothes, take selfies or just admire each other's latest creations. When it's time to change up a style, they can recycle old clothes to earn super-rare elements and become the star of the runway show.

"At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar," says Max Heirbaut, Global Head of Brand Experience, Metaverse, for H&M.

