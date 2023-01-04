Mike Morse Law Firm Partners with Microsoft on Digital Transformation

John Georgatos, CIO of the Mike Morse Law Firm, completes 90-day digital transformation with support from Microsoft

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to announce the completion of a 90-day digital transformation under the lead of Chief Information Officer John Georgatos.

Georgatos, along with Vice President of Technology Andrew Orshansky, partnered with Microsoft to roll out new equipment and software for the law firm's more than 160 employees. The transformation not only included new hardware such as laptops and other accessories, but also introduced modern cloud-based file storage solutions.

"As I see it, if an SMB's (small and medium business) digital transformation takes five years to complete, something is wrong. Our experience shows that once the appropriate strategy is in place, approximately 90 days is a realistic target for an SMB," Georgatos said. "At Mike Morse Law Firm, adopting a holistic Microsoft approach helped us transform quickly because the full suite of solutions—from hardware to software to the cloud—integrated smoothly."

The digital transformation putts Mike Morse Law Firm ahead of most in the legal industry, which is often seen as resistant to change and married to traditional ways of operating.

"Making collaboration easier on our legal teams and enhancing our overall digital security was a no-brainer," said Mike Morse, owner of Mike Morse Law Firm. "The transformation has further optimized the way we work and has enabled us to be even more successful in our operations."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with its main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

