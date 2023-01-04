Panasonic Automotive Unveils EV Audio System for Electric Vehicles that Offers High Quality, Low Power Listening Experience

Reimagined speaker design optimizes acoustic and system performance for EVs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2023, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a tier one automotive supplier, announces the launch of a unique modular audio system designed specifically for electric vehicles (EV). The speaker design will bring EV owners a high-quality listening experience with reduced energy consumption and weight for a more environmentally friendly and efficient system overall.

A recent consumer survey by the American Automobile Association suggests sales of electric vehicles are poised for significant growth, with 30 percent of Millennial buyers planning to choose an EV for their next vehicle purchase. As the electric vehicle market expands and automakers invest in more EV choices, Panasonic Automotive's new offering helps manufacturers save production costs and address demands to prioritize quality sound-system experiences.

Panasonic Automotive's new patent-pending audio system is a modular and scalable design that utilizes the cabin environment in its sound calibration. The system includes a power-saving EV audio option that reconfigures speaker placement to optimize sound. It also leverages the architecture of the vehicle to gain location advantage in order to direct the sound at a high level, directly to the ears of the driver and passenger instead of saturating the vehicle's cabin with sound through traditional door-mounted speakers.

"In today's market, the next generation of buyers, who are increasingly Millennial and Gen Z, are looking for vehicles that both fit their lifestyle and, through well-crafted sound systems, offer enjoyable driving experiences," said Andrew Poliak, CTO of Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "Our innovative audio system design achieves several engineering feats by lowering the cost of operating an EV. We have reduced half of the power output you would find traditional systems without compromising sound quality for the consumer."

Panasonic's rigorous technical testing results have shown that its unique application of bass delivery, speaker location, and sound tuning meets or exceeds performance thresholds of larger systems, delivering high-quality sound no matter where the passenger is seated.

Panasonic EV Audio achievements include:

Modular, Space-Saving Speaker Design – By mapping the base audio system across the cabin, Panasonic has drastically simplified the number of speakers needed to maintain optimal sound performance. Eliminating bulky door speakers frees up space within the reach zone for drivers, and in turn reduces vehicular weight. This allows more space in the car for drivers, lowers the vehicle mass, and offers more efficiency in operation and manufacturing.

Improved Acoustic Performance – The audio system delivers clean sound by shifting sound away from being haphazardly concentrated in the front or from the bottom of the cabin. Sound is noticeably directed toward passengers' ears and can reduce listener fatigue on long drives. Compared to traditional speaker systems, this ensures that all passengers enjoy the same great audio performance.

Lower Power Consumption – Testing of the new system design has shown up to 67% reduction in power consumed, conserving valuable energy that can be redirected to add up to more miles on the road for the average driver.

Panasonic's EV Audio introduces a sustainable design with improved vehicle efficiency by reducing the system's overall power draw. Possessing a simplified bill of materials, this audio system requires reduced gauge wiring that weighs less than traditional wiring, takes up less space, and relies less on costly amounts of metals, like copper. This result aims to enable a paradigm shift within the EV community to usher in a new wave of vehicle components design based on improved efficiency.

By developing an audio system intended for EVs, Panasonic has invested in improving the space, weight, power, and cost aspects of the vehicle to support not only market growth but also work toward Panasonic's GREEN IMPACT initiative. This initiative is aimed at achieving a better quality of life and a sustainable global environment. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has outlined ambitious goals for decreasing the company's own CO2 emission to virtually net-zero by 2030 and working toward 300 million tons in avoided emissions by 2050.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is head quartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions

