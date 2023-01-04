Sentry Insurance opens new regional office to better serve businesses in the Mountain states

Denver-based team offers businesses stronger local relationships with greater access to mutual insurance group's expertise and customer support

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has expanded its presence with a new regional office based in Denver that will service businesses in the Mountain region.

The expansion underscores Sentry's commitment to building close relationships with local businesses. Sentry currently offers a full range of insurance products to many of the region's top industries, including:

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail, wholesale, distribution

Real estate

Golf courses

Service industries (financial, hospitality, restaurants, etc.)

Sentry has opened an office in Denver, Colorado , which will offer insurance and safety services to area businesses.

Colorado is home to more than 650,000 businesses and three million employees. By increasing its regional presence, Sentry's claims, underwriting, and safety specialists will be able to deliver more accessible services to customers and appointed independent agents.

Sentry's Mountain region is led by regional executive, Paul Boehm, who joined Sentry in 2021 and oversees underwriting, sales, and distribution for the area. Boehm has more than 30 years of experience working with nationally recognized insurance companies and has provided insurance services in the Denver area for more than 17 years. He continues to hire new associates to help serve the region.

The office will work with a selective group of appointed, locally based insurance agents, which currently include:

"Our Mountain region team allows us to support the incredible growth and strength of the businesses that call this area home," said Boehm. "Our goal is to protect businesses throughout this region, and that extends beyond insurance. We're here to problem-solve with our agents and customers, offer our risk management services, and provide responsive claims support. We appreciate those who have already placed their trust in us to fulfill that commitment."

Founded in 1904, Sentry is known for maintaining long-term customer relationships and supporting its communities. For 31 consecutive years, the mutual insurance group has earned an A+ (superior) rating from AM Best—a rating that confirms Sentry's financial strength and ability to pay customer claims. In 2022, the company rose to number 650 on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list—up 149 spots since 2015—and continues to outpace the insurance industry's standard rate of growth.

