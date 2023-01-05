National Nonprofit Wreaths Across America Announces New Theme for 2023

"Serve and Succeed"

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, millions of Americans come together to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those that serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states - most recently at 3,702 participating locations - as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. Today, the national nonprofit announces the theme for 2023 is "Serve and Succeed."

Learn more about how to join the mission in your community at www.wreathacrossamerica.org (PRNewswire)

Today, the national nonprofit announces its theme for 2023 is "Serve and Succeed."

The inspiration for this year's theme came while discussing the significance of 2022's theme, which was "Find a Way to Serve," and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives. Wreaths Across America plans to focus on the storylines of veterans and military families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting local volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving their communities. The organization will continue its commitment to supporting and bringing attention to the needs of our veteran community while also showcasing the continued contributions of those who serve.

"There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country."

In 2022, more than 2.7 million veterans' wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,702 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 16, 2023. It is a free event and open to all people. For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To follow stories throughout the year from across the country focused on this theme, please use the hashtag #ServeAndSucceed.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. To learn more, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Sean Sullivan

(207) 230-4599

ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Child places veteran's wreath on National Wreaths Across America Day. (PRNewswire)

2023 Wreaths Across America theme: Serve & Succeed (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wreaths Across America