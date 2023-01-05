PRIMO WATER CORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE ICR CONFERENCE

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) ("Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, today announced that it will present at the ICR Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The presentation, which will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast through the investor relations section of Primo's website at primowatercorp.com and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Primo uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Primo sells dispensers online and in approximately 10,000 retail locations. Complementing the dispenser business, Primo offers pre-filled Water Exchange in approximately 17,500 retail locations and approximately 23,500 self-service Water Refill machines at retail locations. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com .

