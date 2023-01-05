Thomson Reuters Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for February 9, 2023

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters.

MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 332 219 1511 andrew.green@tr.com INVESTORS Gary E. Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 gary.bisbee@tr.com

