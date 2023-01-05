Zendure SuperBase V Creates a Customizable Energy Ecosystem to Power Your Home, RV, EV and Beyond for True Power Independence

Zendure SuperBase V Creates a Customizable Energy Ecosystem to Power Your Home, RV, EV and Beyond for True Power Independence

Sustainability, EVs and Battery Innovation Lead the Charge at CES 2023

Visit Zendure at CES (Central Hall - Booth #19159) or at showstopper D11

Press kit information, including high-res images, can be downloaded here.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech experts are expecting big things at CES this year when it comes to sustainability, EVs and battery innovation – from smart home technology to clean energy and portable power. Paving the way at the world's largest consumer electronics show, Zendure, one of the fastest-growing clean energy tech startups, shows off its breakthrough portable power system, SuperBase V.

Zendure Addresses Energy Insecurity with Semi-Solid State Battery Technology (PRNewswire)

"In a world where consumers are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, move off-grid or prepare for the unexpected, innovation in these categories will become more paramount to how we live as human beings," said Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer, Zendure. "For us, it's not just about providing a clean energy solution for consumers in the home and beyond, but about offering true power independence, making energy more accessible, and being part of the solution to a global challenge."

SuperBase V, CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, is the first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, cleaner energy when and where users need it most. It is ideal for RV and off-grid living, EV charging, whole-home power needs and as emergency back-up when sudden outages occur, especially during extreme weather.

MORE STORAGE & POWER: Zendure's semi-solid state batteries deliver customizable, expandable capacity from 6.4kWh to 64kWh with satellite expansion batteries, the first of this type in the world. The maximum configuration for SuperBase V (with two base units and eight Satellite Batteries) stores enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.

FAST RECHARGE: When used in conjunction with satellite expansion batteries and combined with industry-leading solar input (3,000W) and AC power, SuperBase V can be recharged in just one hour (up to 6.6kW dual-recharge).

120V & 240V DUAL VOLTAGE: A backup power for an entire home, it's also the first and only system that can supply 120V/240V dual voltage from a single base unit to charge small and large appliances at the same time.

EV CHARGING AT HOME & ON-THE-GO: With up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house. Portable level 2 EV charging also supports public power station input, and the SuperBase V paired with a battery pack adds an extra 40 miles to keep drivers moving between pit stops.

SAFER WITH ZERO DOWNTIME: Semi-solid-state batteries boast a higher energy density and greater damage resistance than lithium-ion phosphate batteries. And when the unexpected happens, SuperBase V's backup power switches on instantly without interruption, preventing damage or disruption to sensitive equipment.

SMART / CONNECTED: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Home system for intuitive, convenient voice control. The Zendure app also gives users tools to monitor, manage, and customize energy use, which can significantly reduce their energy bill.

VERSATILE: Each base station comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C and a 12V car outlet for limitless power possibilities.

PORTABLE: Equipped with a pull-out handle and motorized wheels for easier portability around your home and on-the-go.

Zendure will also showcase its smaller, easy-to-transport power station SuperBase Pro at CES, which comes in a luggage-style design with two wheels and an extendable aluminum handle. With a power output of either 1,500 or 2,000W, the SuperBase Pro can easily keep devices such as laptops, LED lights, drones, mini-fridges and projectors running for extended periods of time – while camping or during a power outage at home. Plus, it boasts a fast charging time of just one hour for an 80% charge and can also be charged off-grid with solar panels up to 1,800W.

Both SuperBase V and SuperBase Pro are now available starting at $3,689 and $1,349, respectively with a 10% discount, at Zendure.com (Affiliate: ShareASale). They can also be purchased in installments for easier accessibility.

If you'd like to meet with Zendure or schedule a demo at CES, please contact Sarah Bellinger at SarahBellinger@maxborgesagency.com or Chris Chiu at chris.qiu@zendure.com .

ABOUT ZENDURE

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Bellinger , sarahbellinger@maxborgesagency.com

Chris Chiu , chris.qiu@zendure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.