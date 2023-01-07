LG OLED DISPLAYS MESMERIZE CES SPECTATORS

Tribute to Decade of OLED Leadership, 'Horizon' Installation Features 260 Curved and Flat LG OLED Screens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebrated CES® tradition was back this year – bigger and better after the pandemic hiatus – from LG Electronics, the global leader in OLED display technology, with the LG OLED Horizon, the latest exhibition welcoming visitors into the company's massive CES booth.

Constructed with 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch displays, the showstopping CES 2023 installation demonstrated LG OLED's unrivaled picture quality and ability to assume unique form factors. Measuring 20 feet high and 82 feet wide, the exhibit captivated tens of thousands of CES 2023 attendees in a breathtaking journey curated by Mother Nature herself.

A stunning blend of art and technology and a fitting tribute to the now 10-year legacy of innovation that is LG OLED, the Horizon created an immersive viewing experience with incredibly vibrant images of flora and fauna on a virtually seamless, panoramic screen.

LG OLED, considered the most evolved display technology on the planet, delivers stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incredible contrast from any vantage point. Self-lighting pixels, which can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike. Without the need for a backlight, LG OLED displays are thin, lightweight and bendable.

The unique installation at the main entrance to Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center enticed visitors to experience 2023 LG OLED TVs, led by unique wireless and transparent models, featured inside the LG booth. The 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) is the world's first consumer TV with "Zero Connect technology," a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The revolutionary new M3 OLED TV delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect, earning coveted CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories.

Since 2016, LG OLED installations have been must-see attractions at major international events. LG's first memorable OLED installation at CES, 2016's LG OLED Tunnel, featured a dome-shaped configuration and displayed mesmerizing scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot Award for Spatial Communication. The next year, Senses of the Future, a large-scale light-based artwork presented at Milan Design Week, won the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation, making LG the first Korean company to ever receive this accolade, and the Red Dot Grand Prix in the Spatial Communication category. The 2019 LG OLED Falls repeated the Red Dot honor. The LG OLED Wave in 2020 was the most recent installation showcasing a breathtaking journey of discovery, displaying the glory of the natural world on 200-plus flat and curved OLED displays.

