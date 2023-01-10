BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on RH Inc. and FedEx Corp.

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced RH Inc. (NYSE: RH) as its "Stock to Study" and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the March 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"For over 70 years, BetterInvesting members have been successful following the principles set by our founder. This includes investing regularly, regardless of market declines or volatility, in order to take advantage of the best days in the stock market," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of Better Investing and a non-profit investment education organization. "Those who do so are historically rewarded for their consistency – our members are living proof of this. We encourage all investors to make their new year's resolution to educate themselves and invest for the long-term."

To learn more, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/investing/uncertain-times-call-for-common-sense

Check the March 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of RH Inc. and FedEx Corp. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

