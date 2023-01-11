Big Health Builds Out Its Leadership Team with the Appointment of Five Key Executives

Company ramps up next phase of growth in 2023 after record breaking year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Health , creators of the leading digital treatments for mental health, has appointed five executives to its senior leadership team as the company enters the next phase in the growth of its business. This follows the company's CEO transition in August 2022 to Arun Gupta , who was previously on the Big Health Board and continues to serve as Executive Chairman, and the appointment of Peter Hames, Co-Founder, as President of Big Health.

New executive leaders include:

Vanessa Rollings , Chief Financial Officer, who previously served as CFO of Tempus Labs and CFO/Managing Director of Sandbox Industries. , Chief Financial Officer, who previously served as CFO of Tempus Labs and CFO/Managing Director of Sandbox Industries.

Henrik Berggren , VP Product, former CEO and founder of Steady Health (acquired by Carbon Health) and previous product leader at Dropbox. , VP Product, former CEO and founder of Steady Health (acquired by Carbon Health) and previous product leader at Dropbox.

LaRae Holliday Williams , VP People, former Chief Talent and Inclusion Officer EVERFI and previously held positions at Palantir Technologies. , VP People, former Chief Talent and Inclusion Officer EVERFI and previously held positions at Palantir Technologies.

Timothy Johnson , VP Sales, former National Vice President of Sales at Optum, having also held positions at Willis Towers Watson and Sharecare. , VP Sales, former National Vice President of Sales at Optum, having also held positions at Willis Towers Watson and Sharecare.

Gabriel Paine , VP Marketing, former SVP of Enterprise Marketing at Sharecare. , VP Marketing, former SVP of Enterprise Marketing at Sharecare.

These appointments come on the heels of the most successful year for Big Health since its founding, as the company drives forward with its mission to help millions back to good mental health by providing safe and effective non-drug treatments for the most common mental health conditions including insomnia and anxiety.

"As we level up our efforts to deliver clinical grade, patient-preferred mental health treatments, I'm excited to see this exceptional leadership team take shape. Arun is a world-class executive, and he has assembled a highly talented group of diverse leaders to take the company through this next chapter of growth," said Mr. Hames.

Big Health has charted the future of digital therapeutics by combining leading clinical insight with the best in design and technology to provide a scalable approach that is accessible to all—including communities traditionally underserved by mental health care. Underlying the company's products is an industry-leading body of peer-reviewed research and randomized controlled trials. Based on the proven efficacy of its products, Big Health has also been approved for reimbursement by numerous employers, PBMs, and payers.

"I am proud of the diverse and talented team coming together behind Big Health's mission. We are relentless in serving patients and leading the industry towards ubiquitously available and reimbursed digital therapeutics that are safe, effective, scalable evidence-based mental health treatments," said Mr. Gupta.

"Big Health believes deeply in the promise of fundamentally changing treatment options in the mental health arena," said Dr. Colin Espie, Big Health Co-Founder and Chief Scientist. "Our focus in 2023 is to expand access to our products among more people and continue to advocate for new approaches to mental health treatment," added Dr. Espie.

About Big Health

Big Health's mission is to help millions back to good mental health by providing safe and effective non-drug alternatives for the most common mental health conditions including insomnia and anxiety. Designed by leading clinical experts, Big Health's digital therapeutics expand access to gold standard care, including behavioral medicine, and are backed by industry-leading research and randomized controlled trials. By seamlessly integrating across the care pathway, from member engagement to billing via pharmacy benefit managers, Big Health simplifies adoption for both payers and patients, providing an inclusive, scalable, and affordable approach without serious side effects. For more information, please visit www.bighealth.com or follow Big Health on LinkedIn and Twitter.

In accordance with FDA's Current Enforcement Discretion Policy for Digital Health Devices for Psychiatric Disorders, for patients aged 18 years and older, who are followed by and diagnosed with Insomnia Disorder or Generalized Anxiety Disorder by a medical provider, Sleepio and Daylight can be made available as an adjunct to their usual medical care for Insomnia Disorder or Generalized Anxiety Disorder, respectively. Sleepio and Daylight do not replace the care of a medical provider or the patient's medication. Sleepio and Daylight have not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for these indications.

