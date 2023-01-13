CMS Energy Announces Partial Return of Capital Tax Treatment on Common Stock Dividends

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2022 common stock dividends.

The following is an allocation of the 2022 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per

share Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Total Capital

Gain

Dividend Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain

Dividend Non Dividend

Distribution Return of

Capital

Percentage

















February 11, 2022 February 28, 2022 0.4600 0.4324 0.0000 0.000 0.000 0.0276 6 % May 6, 2022 May 31, 2022 0.4600 0.1886 0.0000 0.000 0.000 0.2714 59 % August 5, 2022 August 31, 2022 0.4600 0.1886 0.0000 0.000 0.000 0.2714 59 % November 4, 2022 November 30, 2022 0.4600 0.1886 0.0000 0.000 0.000 0.2714 59 %

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.

Additional dividend information can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

