Creative, Talented and Inspiring High School Students Chosen for This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in March

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A budding artist, an aspiring neurosurgeon and a creative storyteller are among the 100 talented high school students selected for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentoring program hosted at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The 100 students from across the country will descend on Walt Disney World Resort March 23-26 for the 16th annual event, aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

To kick off the announcement of the 2023 class, Mickey Mouse, Disney executives, and international recording star Kelly Rowland surprised one of the students with the news of her selection live on national TV from her school in Newark, N. J. Afterwards, the names of the entire Class of 2023 were displayed on a Times Square billboard.

Rowland, the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and television executive producer, served last year as the program's ambassador and as an advocate for the students. She shared personal insights, drawing from her own unique experience as a pre-teen performer, then as a teenager in one of the best-selling female groups of all time, Destiny's Child.

The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to support diverse communities. By encouraging the next generation to think big, Disney hopes the students will carry what they learn back home and continue pursuing their dreams.

"We're ready to welcome another outstanding group of teens from across the country for our 16th year!" said Tracey Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "They are going to have the experience of a lifetime, setting them on a journey to go out and achieve their dreams, just like the classes who came before them."

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination. It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.

Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures and popular musicians, as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family, including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the ABC TV series "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish."

The 100 students selected for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name Last Name City State Chelsea Williams Hoover AL Radhika Pant Hoover AL Tyler Chiu Northridge CA Ella Milstein La Jolla CA Rashad Tyler Highland CA Ryan Nelson Concord CA Tina Mai Newport Coast CA Octavia Carey Inglewood CA Isabella Cabello Tulare CA Madison Henderson Los Angeles CA Brooke Sibala Chula Vista CA Sanvi Prakash San Ramon CA Cisco Hernandez National City CA Melanie Cho Alhambra CA April Ortiz Anaheim CA Casey Folau Maywood CA Xavier Forbes San Diego CA Allison Jensen Thornton CO Jonathan De Caro Moodus CT Yasmeen Galal Prospect CT Mary Amma Blankson Madison CT Miguel Coppedge Washington DC Sophia Juroviesky Boca Raton FL Dorsey Miller Parkland FL Zara Lwin Orlando FL Sophia Dupeyron Cape Coral FL Kaitlyn Jadevaia Sarasota FL Megan Fajardo Destin FL Kimora Reed Saint Petersburg FL Cynthia Medina Bradenton FL Cameron West Jacksonville FL Sara Kaufman Hollywood FL Noah Spinelli Orlando FL Pamela Musungu Acworth GA Zachariah Hickey Bonaire GA Ava Flanigan Morrow GA Ava Adams Atlanta GA Jordan Adeyemi Duluth GA Pippa Key Summerville GA Jaden Jenkins Augusta GA Kirasten Perkins Savannah GA Erin Shen Statesboro GA Dylan Jones Smyrna GA Bradley Ross Jackson Normal IL Tamaya Mcneal Joliet IL Nora Sun Chicago IL Nyla Bishop Flossmoor IL Aramia Gutierrez Whiting IN Jaylynn Powe Baton Rouge LA Charles Steele Slidell LA Audrey Brust Zachary LA Tasneem Ghadiali Lexington MA Xin Yue Lu Lutherville Timonium MD Aria Smith Upper Marlboro MD Lindsey Sands Columbia MD Makayla Joaquin Fort Washington MD Saniyah Ikard Bowie MD Natalyn Taylor Ellicott City MD Julian Morris Saginaw MI Keenan Burns Redford MI Preston Zabinko Ann Arbor MI Addison Richmond Jackson MI Kennedy Jones Berkeley MO Zania Stinson Charlotte NC Jada Stewart Wilson NC Ryan Razon Morrisville NC Mosope Aina Newark NJ Elise Tao Upper Saddle River NJ Maria Maione Egg Harbor City NJ Claudia Merchan Hackensack NJ Amechi Chukwujiorah-Strange Flushing NY Autumn Tyler Chester NY Morgan Lin Brooklyn NY Emily Melendez Rego Park NY Logan Williams Cleveland OH Sophia Barbee Maineville OH Mckinley Meeker Hudson OH Kyle Zhou Solon OH Aziza Mccarter Jenks OK Neighujah Harmon Oklahoma City OK Amelia Godard Sherwood OR Eliza Watkins Portland OR Anjana Pramod West Chester PA Prerna Chakkingal Mc Donald PA Joslyn Diffenbaugh Kutztown PA Tavis Sanders Philadelphia PA Sydney Simmons Tiverton RI Benjamin Brown Columbia SC Hannah Hollings Brentwood TN Toluwakitan Akinsola Antioch TN Sydney Roberts Plano TX Yaddeni Hailu Lewisville TX Shane Mushambi Missouri City TX Medha Pulluru Cedar Park TX Alvaro Alvarez Elgin TX Elle Chavis Dallas TX Nia Curry Trophy Club TX Tierra Brown Pearland TX Eliora Margaret Kwakye Olympia WA Julius Zakaria Oak Creek WI

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

Flanked by her mother amid a sea of confetti, Mosope Aina, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was surprised by Mickey Mouse and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion Tracey Powell on national TV on January 13, 2023 at her school in Newark, N.J. with the news of her selection to Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Disney Dreamers Academy in late March is a mentoring program hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from (PRNewswire)

