InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hat Holder for Vehicles (CTK-2919)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory to keep a hat or cap securely in place on a vehicle's dashboard," said an inventor, from Dumas, Texas, "so I invented the DASH HAT HOLDER. My design helps keep the form of the hat and it prevents the hat from falling or causing distractions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to secure a hat upon a vehicle dashboard while traveling. In doing so, it prevents the hat from sliding or falling. As a result, it helps prevent the hat from becoming dirty or damaged and it reduces distractions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2919, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp