Andrew Milne Joins Relish Leadership Team to Oversee Expansion Strategy

The award-winning multiplatform content studio is primed for a global audience.

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Relish Studios has hired industry veteran Andrew Milne as VP, Growth. "We have a lot of things in the hopper right now and we need someone to steer us strategically forward," said Paul Pattison, CEO of Relish Studios. "Andrew is an energetic business builder who brings a genuine passion for the creative industry, with a keen eye for technical innovation. We chose him to lead the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts with a focus on strengthening our client relationships and working towards establishing new partnerships within the entertainment industry."

Andrew Milne Has Joined Relish Studio's Leadership Team to Oversee their Expansion Strategy. (CNW Group/Relish Studios Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our vision is to spark imagination through storytelling by crafting inventive, inclusive tales and developing exciting new ways to tell them. We look forward to leaning on Andrew's sales and marketing experience as we expand internationally to realize Relish's potential."

This news follows the September announcement that the award-winning content shop changed its name from Relish Interactive to Relish Studios to represent its holistic approach to animation, games, and digital production.

Reporting to Pattison, Milne will be responsible for leading strategy, driving revenue growth, and developing new partnerships for Relish across all divisions. The company has doubled in size since 2020 and now has over 160 designers, illustrators, writers, animators, and engineers working from offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Costa Rica.

Milne has a long history of successfully launching products for Fortune 500 companies. Before joining Relish Studios, Milne was the Chief Revenue Officer for cybersecurity company Field Effect Software. Prior to that, he was the founder of the creative and digital content agency bv02 and co-founder of Ebou Learning. Andrew is a sought-after speaker on digital strategy.

"It's an exciting and transformative time to be joining Relish Studios," said Milne from Ottawa, where he lives with his wife and two kids. "The demand for immersive content and unique branded experiences exploded during the pandemic and is showing no signs of letting up. We're scaling our teams, products, and services to better support existing partners, anticipate the welcome of new clients and collaborators, and bring more stories to life."

"We're known for the ever-expanding Weirdwood Manor Universe, which is currently being adapted into an animated movie. We've also been nominated for four Kidscreen awards, a high-profile program that celebrates children's entertainment excellence. Over the past 15 years, Relish has quietly produced premium content and digital solutions for major brands and global agencies. It's my job to get the word out about how partnering with Relish can help brands really connect with their customers."

Relish Studios has also recently welcomed JP Burdett as their new Director of Growth Marketing, with deep experience in consumer marketing and brand growth, and Frank Desimini as Director, Product, who brings 25 years of product development expertise to the team.

To learn more about Relish Studios, visit: reli.sh

About Relish Studios

Founded in 2007, Relish Studios is a creator-led multidisciplinary content studio. We develop characters, worlds, and stories that spark the imagination of kids of all ages. Ours is a team of playful storytellers who create original content for platforms of all kinds. We're a passionate group of people who live and breathe story and technology.

Relish Studios is a creator-led multidisciplinary content studio. (CNW Group/Relish Studios Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relish Studios Inc.