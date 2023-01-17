Douglas Elliman Welcomes Lisa Seligman as New Head of Human Resources

The veteran of luxury fashion and beauty brands joins executive team as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that Lisa Seligman has joined Douglas Elliman as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. As a member of its corporate executive team, Seligman will lead the company's efforts in talent recruitment and development, performance management, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman) (PRNewswire)

With nearly 25 years of human resources experience at leading fashion and beauty brands, including Chanel, Shiseido Cosmetics America, Tiffany & Co and L'Occitane En Provence, Seligman served most recently as Global Vice President of Human Resources at Arcade Beauty, the global leader in sampling innovation, retail solutions and digital brand activations.

"Our strength as a company is a measure of our commitment to people and their professional growth," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "In that regard, bringing in a leader of Lisa's caliber represents a major investment in our long-term strength. We are confident she will help Douglas Elliman to remain a vital brand for many years to come."

"Douglas Elliman is one of those rare organizations that best honors its legacy and longevity by staying focused on the future," said Seligman. "I am honored and humbled to join this venerable institution, and I look forward to helping ensure its continued growth and success."

Seligman will be joining Douglas Elliman's corporate executive team and will be based out of the firm's flagship office in Manhattan at 575 Madison Avenue.

