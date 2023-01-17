Eviation Announces Order From Aerus For 30 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

Purchase will Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Aviation in Mexico

ARLINGTON, Wa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Aerus, an emerging regional airline in Mexico, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 30 commuter Alice aircraft. Aerus intends to utilize Alice for middle-mile travel across regions including Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Veracruz, providing historically underserved communities in northern areas of the country with access to carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient air travel.

The nine-seater Alice is the world's first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. Built from a clean-sheet design, the Alice produces no emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. It is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

Aerus is a new market entrant committed to sustainable and carbon-free technology. Launching commercial operations in 2023, Aerus will utilize Monterrey Airport (MTY) as its regional hub, offering an expanded flight schedule and covering routes that no other airlines currently operate. By introducing electric aircraft into its fleet, Aerus aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2033.

"Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, where he and his counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the economic opportunities created by the clean energy transition. The introduction of the Alice is certainly one of those opportunities," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The aircraft offers a more enjoyable flight experience, lower operating costs, and meets the demand for zero-carbon technology that we are seeing from governments, regulators and the public. We are very pleased to receive this order from Aerus."

"As we enter into service, our objective is to create new opportunities for regional travel in Mexico that are environmentally and economically sustainable," said Javier Herrera García, CEO of Aerus. "Working with Eviation to bring a zero-emissions fleet to our region will transform the way we experience air travel and connect communities like never before."

"Just as Uber disrupted the taxi market, Alice promises to usher in 'UberAir' through the introduction of low-cost, point-to-point air travel," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO at Eviation. "Our aircraft is an ideal fit for Aerus as a large number of flights in northern Mexico are already less than 250 miles. We are always pleased to receive the endorsement of forward-thinking airlines that are keen to address the climate challenge and be part of the future of aviation."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com .

About Aerus

Based in Monterrey City, Aerus is a Mexican regional airline preparing to start operations in the first quarter of 2023. Its initial focus is on domestic routes in the north of the country where it hopes to support the tourist industry and contribute to economic development. Aerus aims to offer passengers the highest standards of safety and quality, the most convenient flight schedules and a warm and personalized service. The airline has assembled a management team with extensive airline experience and a particular vocation for customer service. By 2030, Aerus plans to cover the whole of Mexico with regional domestic flights and to offer a variety of international routes. For more information, please visit www.flyaerus.com .

