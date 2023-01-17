Jet It to Expand Gogo AVANCE L3 Fleetwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) connectivity solution for light jets – Gogo AVANCE L3 – has been selected by Jet It for installation across its fleet of HondaJets, Gulfstream G150s and new Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

"After carefully evaluating every inflight connectivity solution, Gogo was the clear winner for the 26 aircraft in our fleet," said Glenn Gonzales, founder and CEO of Jet It. "We've been a longtime customer of Gogo's and the AVANCE L3 has been proven to meet the needs of our customers. The service Gogo provides is reliable and affordable and their customer support meets the demanding schedules our busy coast-to-coast operations require."

Jet It is recognized as one of the most cost-effective fractional aircraft providers in private aviation for business and leisure travelers offering service at half the cost of traditional fractional ownership. The company currently operates Gogo connectivity systems on its HondaJet aircraft and has committed to installing AVANCE L3 on the remainder of the fleet including every new Phenom 300 aircraft.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jet It to bring connectivity and inflight entertainment to its travelers," said Andy Geist, senior vice president of business development for Gogo. "The AVANCE L3 is the ultimate in scalability and flexibility, and is ideal for midsize and light jets, delivering the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform in a small, lightweight form factor."

Using AVANCE L3, anyone onboard the aircraft can stay connected to email, send text messages, make voice calls, or access their favorite flight apps such as moving maps, weather and flight information. For customers looking for full internet connectivity, AVANCE L3 can be enabled to connect to the Gogo Biz data network delivering a 3G experience and is ready for upgrade to Gogo's global broadband service.

Three service offerings – Core, Plus, Max – deliver options for performance and number of users, with affordable pricing to match virtually any budget.

AVANCE L3 comes equipped with Gogo Vision 360 which provides unlimited streaming of on-demand movies, TV programming and news, along with leading digital magazine titles and a state-of-the-art 3D moving map. Gogo Vision has a fixed monthly price which eliminates the unpredictability and often high costs associated with inflight streaming.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, Gogo reported 3,079 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,777 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,484 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

