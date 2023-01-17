ProGro BIO Expands Advisory Board

Industry Experts Shoemaker and Hurt Join Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO announced today that David Shoemaker and Raymond Hurt have both joined the company's Advisory Board. ProGro BIO's Advisory Board was established to draw industry expertise from agricultural and other related sectors to assist the company in its business development, marketing, product development, and strategic planning efforts.

Mr. Shoemaker is a successful entrepreneur and business owner with over 41 years of success in agricultural and turf-related businesses. He currently operates multiple distribution locations of agricultural products in Georgia and South Carolina and serves as managing member of the second largest e-commerce irrigation supply store in the United States. He is President of Wireless Irrigation Technologies, a design and installation company focused on large agricultural projects and has been the owner of one of the largest private water utility companies in the state of Georgia since 1987.

Mr. Hurt is a successful entrepreneur and owner of several agricultural businesses spanning numerous segments including agricultural retail sales, seed manufacturing, row crop farming, and timber production. He currently operates a seed manufacturing company that has been a family operated business since 1932. The business provides a variety of seeds to the agricultural sector for over 3.5 million acres annually. He also owns a row crop farming operation that produces cotton, soybeans, corn, wheat, and oats. In addition to these interests, Mr. Hurt has ownership in H&H Pallet Company, Southern Lease Management Group, an excavation and land grading business, and an internet company.

"Ray and David are outstanding additions to ProGro's Advisory Board. Both gentlemen have excellent experience in the Agricultural Sector and bring decades of experience in business development to the benefit of ProGro. We look forward to their vision and assistance in advancing the mission of ProGro." said Blake Young, ProGro Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO produces all-natural organic microbial formulations focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by reversing damage to the environment caused by decades of application of chemical fertilizers and toxic solutions. The company's focus on creating a new standard for sustainable agriculture is underpinned by its mission to develop all natural, organically certifiable microbial solutions. The company launched a highly successful pre-seed funding round in early 2022. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

