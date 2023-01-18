CV Sciences, Inc. Launches 30-Count of Popular +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels

Smaller bottle allows for consumers flexibility at a more affordable price

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of their popular +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels in a 30-count bottle. This new offering will be available on +PlusCBD's' website on Thursday, Jan. 19.

+PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels initially launched in August 2022 as the newest edition to CV Sciences' popular Reserve Collection, available in 60-count bottles. Reserve Softgels elicit feelings of relief and calm for consumers that require intense support. Featuring a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC (12.5mg CBD to 1.25mg THC), Reserve Softgels are crafted with a full spectrum of cannabinoids to meet consumers' need states with a manageable microdose. Now offering a 30-count bottle in addition to the 60-count bottle, Reserve Softgels' size options allow consumers to better personalize their intake routines at a lower price point of $37.99 USD.

"Consumers have quickly adopted Reserve Softgels into their lifestyles, appreciating the product's easy-to-take and familiar format as well as its life-enhancing effects," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "Now available in a smaller 30-count bottle, Reserve Softgels are more accessible to a wider range of budgets at an affordable price. We strongly believe that this new addition will encourage more consumers, from the experts to the canna-curious, to leverage cannabis to reduce their depression, stress and anxiety."

The +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection features a variety of product form factors, including gummies and oils in different flavors and potency. Consumers find calm, comfort and relief in the +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection.

For more information, visit https://www.pluscbdoil.com/ or email wholesale@cvsciences.com .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Wholesale Contact

wholesale@cvsciences.com

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Mark Sinclair

cv@mattio.com

Investor Relations Contact

ir@cvsciences.com

