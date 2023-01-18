HARLEY-DAVIDSON KICKS OFF 120TH ANNIVERSARY WITH REVEAL OF 2023 MOTORCYCLES

Limited-Edition Anniversary Models Plus Four New Motorcycles

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) pride and craftsmanship was launched today with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle lineup, including the CVO™ Road Glide® Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details. The 2023 offering from the world's most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout® performance cruiser model, the exciting Road Glide® 3 trike model, the new Nightster® Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler® trike model.

The complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Genuine Harley-Davidson® Accessories and Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® gear and apparel are now available at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships and can be viewed at H-D.com.

"Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "We're excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us."

120th Anniversary Models

The very limited-edition, super-premium CVO™ Road Glide® Limited Anniversary model celebrates 120 years of craftsmanship with one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson. Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element. Additional details include luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Only 1,500 examples of this fabulous motorcycle will be produced for global distribution, each serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.

Special 120th Anniversary paint in a different scheme will be offered on six additional limited-production Harley-Davidson® models, with color and design combinations inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each features a classic paneled paint scheme with gleaming Heirloom Red as the base color. Panels are outlined with a bright-red pinstripe and filled with a darker Midnight Crimson fade. Additional details include an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, seat covers with red side panels and gold embroidered Harley-Davidson logo, and red fade powertrain inserts.

This commemorative design will be offered on the following serialized models:

Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 examples globally)

Tri Glide® Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)

Street Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Road Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Fat Boy® 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples)

Breakout is Back

The Breakout® model returns to the North America model line, flexing more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile. The muscle is provided by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine, the pinnacle of torque and displacement in a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson® powertrain that gives the Breakout rider instant bragging rights on the street.

Other new features include:

A five-gallon fuel tank topped with a low-profile chrome console shaped to lengthen the motorcycle profile and extend riding range.

A new handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than previous model for improved rider reach to controls.

A dazzling chrome finish is applied to the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors, Heavy Breather intake, and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are finished in gloss black with machined details.

A Harley-Davidson® Softail® chassis maintains classic hard tail lines without sacrificing thoroughly modern ride and handling performance. The Breakout model is designed to rule the street with style and power.

More Cruise Control and Traction Control

Electronic cruise control will be a standard feature for the Fat Boy®, Fat Bob®, Breakout®, Low Rider® S models, and remains standard on Low Rider® ST and Heritage Classic models.

Traction Control System will be offered as a new option for the Breakout®, Low Rider® S and Low Rider® ST models. Traction control is designed to prevent the rear wheel from excessive spinning under acceleration. The rider may turn traction control off using a button on the hand control.

Own the Fast Lane on the New Road Glide® 3 Trike

The all-new Road Glide® 3 model combines the advantages of three wheels and a load of hot rod attitude with the comfort, convenience and style of the frame-mounted Road Glide fairing. The rider will enjoy wind-and-weather protection for the long haul plus BOOM!™ Box GTS infotainment, with Milwaukee-Eight® 114 on-demand performance available with a twist of the throttle. The Road Glide 3 is a first for Harley-Davidson, and a new reason to never stop riding.

Key Road Glide 3 features include:

A frame mounted aerodynamic fairing features triple splitstream vents to help reduce rider helmet buffeting for improved comfort at highway speeds, dual Daymaker® LED headlamps for outstanding style and performance, and a low-profile windscreen for hot rod style.

The Boom!™ Box GTS 6.5-inch color TFT touch screen navigation/infotainment system powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, and supports standard Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile device that enables hands-free calling (requires Bluetooth headset).

Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels with machined details with exposed lug nuts on rear wheels and bobtail rear fenders. Choose menacing black or brilliant chrome finish in each color.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door; capacity is two cubic feet.

Electric reverse gear

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

Exhilarating New Nightster® Special Model

This new middle-weight contender amplifies the Nightster motorcycle riding experience with a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades. Exhilarating performance is delivered by the Revolution® Max 975T liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM. To minimize overall motorcycle weight the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis.

Key Nightster® Special model features include:

Passenger pillion and foot pegs enable two-up adventure.

Cast aluminum wheels with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Handlebar and 5-inch handlebar riser move hand controls two inches up and one inch back to put the rider in a commanding position on the motorcycle.

Four-inch round TFT screen displays all instrumentation and infotainment functions managed using buttons on the hand control array.

Premium Brembo braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence. Single front brake with axial-mount four-piston caliper and 320mm rotor. The single rear brake features a floating single-piston caliper and 260mm rotor.

A 3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat moves the weight of fuel low in the chassis, which lowers the center of gravity for improved handling and easier lift off the side stand. The fuel fill is reached by lifting the hinged locking seat.

Selectable Ride Modes: Road, Sport, Rain or create a set of custom modes

Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System, and Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

All-LED lighting

Standard cruise control and USB charging port.

Freewheeler® Model Goes Dark

The Freewheeler® model, an attitude-soaked, cruiser-inspired trike, gets a blacked-out restyle for 2023. The front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust all have black finishes in place of previous bright finishes. The result is a dramatic change in appearance that reinforces this model's raw, hot-rod attitude.

New Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels feature exposed rear-wheel lug nuts for performance styling. Rear 18-inch wheels replace 15-inch wheels to give the Freewheeler® model a dramatic new stance. Riding on three wheels has never been so awesome.

Other features include:

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 powertrain for on-demand power.

Electric reverse gear

Mini-ape handlebar for fists-in-the-wind attitude.

Classic custom bobtail rear fenders.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door for easy loading; capacity is 2 cubic feet.

Dual mufflers with slash-down tips

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® gear, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

