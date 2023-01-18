KCSA Expands Service Offerings by Launching Beauty and Wellness Division Led by Industry Veteran Michelle Aselta as Senior Vice President

Michelle Aselta Brings Beauty and Wellness Expertise to Expanding Strategic Communications and Investor Relations Agency

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications , an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, media relations, social media and investor relations, announced the addition of Michelle Aselta as Senior Vice President in its Public Relations practice.

As SVP of Beauty and Wellness, Ms. Aselta will build a new division and help expand the service offerings at KCSA. She will focus on innovative communications strategies, as well as thought provoking narratives that will make industry leaders out of brands and their founders, thereby developing strong footholds in an increasingly complex consumer market environment.

Michelle Aselta joins KCSA from Jennifer Bett Communications, where she was the Head of Strategy/SVP of Beauty + Wellness, specializing in business development, agency growth, brand development and media strategy. Michelle has more than 18 years of experience and has cultivated and grown brands both in house and at the agency level.

"Michelle brings a strong blend of consumer brand strategy and business development," said Todd Fromer, Managing Partner at KCSA. "She has a substantial track record driving agency growth and expansion, as well as catapulting startups and young brands into industry leaders. We are honored to have her join our growing bench of talent; she will be a key asset to the agency and our clients as we continue to provide best-in-class strategic communications and brand evolution."

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

