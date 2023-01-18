SMS Marketing Leader EZ Texting Joins Mobile Ecosystem Forum

EZ Texting has joined the influential global trade organization with an eye toward collaboration and building a sustainable mobile future.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the premier text marketing platform for small businesses, is proud to announce its membership in the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade organization that fosters cross-sector collaboration critical to the responsible stewardship of our mobile future.

This membership allows EZ Texting to give voice to our small business customers on a game-changing stage. We're honored to have a seat at the table and proud to bring our product expertise and deep experience within the telecommunications industry to shape the future of SMS Marketing.

"We're thrilled to become a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum!" said EZ Texting CEO, Vijesh Mehta. "EZ Texting shares the MEF's mission to provide trusted services for consumers and to act inclusively toward a sustainable future for our shared mobile ecosystem."

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting has served over 210K+ customers and is a recognized SMS solutions leader for small and medium-sized business users, setting the standard for professional texting.

Our messaging solutions allow businesses to easily and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. EZ Texting is also continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work — including 2022 wins in Los Angeles — with employees located across the globe.

