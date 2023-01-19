Credit and Compliance Partner, Credit Bureau Connection, Rebrands as Informativ

New name reflects Informativ's unified approach to comprehensive credit and compliance solutions

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Bureau Connection (CBC), a provider of credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced a corporate rebrand to Informativ ("Informativ" or the "Company"). Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Informativ brings CBC together with CreditDriver and Dealer Safeguard Solutions (DSGSS), companies CBC acquired over the last two years, under one cohesive brand. With a long history of dealership marketing, fraud protection, dealer compliance, and credit reports, Informativ is a complete and proactive credit and compliance solution that encompasses the customer experience from lead generation through a transaction. The Company helps to simplify the complex by providing trackable, enriched leads and qualified buyers, a protected and compliant sales process, and a fast, reliable credit partner.

"Rebranding as Informativ is more than just a name change," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "Over the last year, we've created a comprehensive solution that enables businesses to have a seamless and consistent credit and compliance process that benefits their operations and their consumers. We plan to continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to better serve our clients while providing the exceptional customer service for which we're known."

"This is an exciting milestone for Informativ, reflecting the vision and strategy that David and Capstreet set out for the Company," said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Operating Executive Group at Capstreet and Executive Chair at CBC. "David and his team have created an offering that enables customers to track and deliver qualified leads, reduce risk exposure and easily obtain credit reports all in one place, and we're proud to continue to support Informativ's development."

Informativ also announced it has relocated its corporate headquarters to Frisco, TX, while its former headquarters in Fresno, CA, will serve as its Innovation & Client Success Center. The Company will be unveiling its new name and branding during the automotive industry's biggest event, NADA, in Dallas from January 27 – 29, 2023.

About Informativ

Informativ, formerly known as Credit Bureau Connection, offers credit-focused lead generation, credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

