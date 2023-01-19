GNRC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Generac Holdings Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Generac investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

GNRC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Generac during the relevant time frame, you have until January 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

