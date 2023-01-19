RVnGO ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVeloCITY, Inc., doing business as RVnGO ("RVnGO"), a person-to-person recreational vehicle rental platform, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. RVnGO has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RVGO." When effective, the registration statement will also register for resale a number of shares of RVnGO's Class A common stock.

Boustead Securities, LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Boustead Securities, LLC, by emailing requests to offerings@boustead1828.com; or by calling 1-949-502-4408; or by request by standard mail to Boustead Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, California 92618, USA.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities proposed to be offered by RVnGO may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, RVnGO – conducting business through their website www.RVnGO.com – is the first person-to-person RV rental platform bringing people together with transparent transactions for Hosts and Guests (the users of our website) and allowing Hosts to keep 100% of their rental income for each booking. RVnGO also provides RV rental protection for all rentals with up to $1 million in third-party auto liability coverage through a US-licensed carrier and up to $200,000 in damage protection for the RV. We provide Hosts with the software to run their rental business and verified customers. We also make it easy for Guests to find exactly what they are looking for and book their perfect RV experience. RVnGO provides further peace-of-mind to both their Hosts and Guests through other value-added services available for every rental, including 24/7 roadside assistance and protection against cancellation.

