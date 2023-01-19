Corridor Leverages SmartCareÔ for Augmented Document Review

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Data, a leading provider of post-acute healthcare artificial intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor), a provider of outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions for healthcare. Together, the companies will collaborate on continued enhancement of augmented document review technology using Select Data's SmartCare™ solution.

Select Data Partners with Corridor to Enhance Post-Acute Document Review with SmartCare™

"Select Data's 30-years of experience serving post-acute providers make it an ideal partner to provide augmented document review technology," said Des Varady, Chief Executive Officer of Corridor. "Corridor is always looking to leverage technology to enhance our coding and clinical documentation review services. SmartCare will help ensure our services remain best-in-class."

As part of the partnership, Corridor will commence extensive use of the SmartCare solution with its tech-enabled services. SmartCare creates the augmented reviewer, which enhances healthcare professionals' proficiency by applying AI to the health record review process. SmartCare automates tedious and laborious tasks, such as identifying the diagnoses, medications, and ADLs/IADLs within the medical record, allowing the reviewers to focus on tasks that require human skills and competency to complete.

"We are thrilled to be working with Corridor on this," said Ed Buckley, CEO of Select Data. "The market reach or their tech-enabled coding and clinical documentation review services in the post-acute market will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the SmartCare artificial intelligence solution. With SmartCare, we are committed to providing a more efficient and accurate solution for document review, and this partnership will help us achieve that goal."

In a transaction related to the partnership, Select Data has sold its outsourced services business unit to Corridor (see related press release). The transaction allows Select Data to transform its business strategy to focus on SmartCare, and work to revolutionize post-acute document review.

About Corridor

Founded in 1989, The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor) is a leading provider of outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions to the post-acute healthcare industry. Since inception, Corridor has delivered solutions to thousands of clients ranging from large health systems and national chains to smaller, independently operated agencies. For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.

About Select Data

Select Data is a healthcare technology company based in Anaheim, California, founded in 1991. Select Data is leading the industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with its SmartCare™ platform. Purpose-built for the challenges of post-acute care settings, SmartCare uses AI components such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Deep Learning to serve up fundamental information targeting the full spectrum of clinical teams, from field staff to back-office clinical reviewers. Select Data is committed to quality and innovative data platform solutions that drive successful outcomes.

