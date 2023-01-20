GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a group of projects totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker™ system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large group of projects."

