InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Animal Location Product (LBT-416)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an animal communications product to prevent a lost animal such as a horse that may need to flee during a storm or emergency," said an inventor, from Airville, Pa., "so I invented the STORM RUNNER. My design enables you to know the location of the animal or pet at all times."

The invention provides an effective way to identify and locate an animal allowed to flee in any emergency. In doing so, it enables the owner to track and pinpoint the animal's location. As a result, it increases precision and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of horses and other livestock animals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

