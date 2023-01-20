InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering to Prevent Snow/Ice Accumulations (LBT-415)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to keep a parked car clean and clear of snow and ice during the winter," said an inventor, from Palmyra, Pa., "so I invented the SNOW AND ICE REMOVER. My design eliminates the need to use a snow brush."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides ice and snow protection for a parked car. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using an ice scraper or brush. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp