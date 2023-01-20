Kerrygold brings magic to the kitchen through "The Magical Pantry," a first-of-its-kind digital experience that takes children's stories from fable to table

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrygold recently launched The Magical Pantry: a first-of-its-kind experience, bringing delicious recipes to life through fable-like stories. In collaboration with Energy BBDO and The Dynamite Shop, The Magical Pantry was designed to help families cook together through an innovative digital platform that integrates recipes seamlessly into children's stories so kids can learn and practice cooking skills every time they read. In less than six months, The Magical Pantry has already received over 135,000 page views overall, and over 17,000 page views of the avatar creation page alone.

Available on both desktop and mobile, The Magical Pantry allows for young families to fully customize a character, pick from almost 40 recipes, and select one of 4 unique fables to read and enjoy. Their character is then incorporated right into the pages of the story – where hundreds of combinations of recipes and stories magically come to life.

You can experience The Magical Pantry here: www.themagicalpantry.com.

"The Magical Pantry was created to inspire millennial parents with delicious recipes that they can create together with their families. The Kerrygold brand has always been synonymous with bringing people together over food and so we are excited to bring this experience to life through a digital storytelling platform that all the family can enjoy," said Brian Cleere, Global Marketing Director, Kerrygold.

Kerrygold and Energy BBDO set out to help parents involve their families in the cooking experience, and purposefully crafted every step of the program. In order for readers to feel well-represented, Energy BBDO brought together a team of 15 DE&I champions from different backgrounds to contribute from their points of view. The recipes were crafted by The Dynamite Shop, an interactive cooking school that specializes in creating kid-friendly recipes, and stories were consulted by Ireland's award-winning children's writer Vicky McFarland. Recipes, characters, and stories were illustrated by multidisciplinary artist & illustrator Dan Gartman, and the entire experience was brought to life by the global interactive design studio, makemepulse.

"Our goal with The Magical Pantry was to evolve the instructional recipe format into narrative storybooks that engage and entertain as they teach. The result is an intuitive, immersive way for parents to involve the whole family in the cooking experience," says Dane Canada, Creative Director at Energy BBDO.

Kerrygold's The Magical Pantry is part of a global initiative for the brand to reach younger consumers, specifically millennial parents. The platform launched in the US in September 2022 and is the centerpiece of a multi-channel integrated campaign, amplified across social, digital, PR and experiential through their agency partners PHD and Weber Shandwick. Roll-out of The Magical Pantry will continue throughout 2023, with localized versions of the platform also launching in Germany, UK and Ireland.

About Kerrygold

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland's most successful food brand, reaching 1 billion in annual sales in 2019. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small Irish family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Irish Cheese is the number one specialty cheese.

