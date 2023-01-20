TC BioPharm to Host Shareholder Update Call

Conference Call to be held on Monday, February 20th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the company will host a shareholder update call on Monday, February 20th, 2023, at 10:00 am EST.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

Management intends to provide a comprehensive update on the Company's clinical trial plan for its allogeneic gamma delta therapeutic in oncology indications as well as insight on the company's 2023 outlook and discuss business development efforts. The Company intends to provide a forum for Q&A after opening remarks by CEO Bryan Kobel and CFO Martin Thorp.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions. Investors are asked to submit their questions to IR@tcbiopharm.com

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, February 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-704-4453 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594951&tp_key=40bf856954

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

