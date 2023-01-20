Trulieve Launches Highsman Cannabis Products from NFL Legend Ricky Williams in Arizona

Williams to visit six dispensaries in support of exclusive launch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams. Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting Friday, January 20.

"Our expansion into Arizona is made possible through our retail partnership with Trulieve, and Abundant Organics, whose organic living soil cultivation techniques produce some of the cleanest and most flavorful flower I've tried," said Ricky Williams, Founder and President of Highsman. "Both partners clearly see the Highsman vision and share the same enthusiasm for physical and mental healing as I do. Highsman is for anyone seeking greatness, mental and spiritual well-being."

Williams will be making personal appearances at the following Trulieve and Harvest retail locations for a meet-and-greet:

Wednesday, January 25

Thursday, January 26

"Trulieve is excited to launch this limited-time exclusive partnership with legendary NFL player Ricky Williams in Arizona, just weeks before the Super Bowl will be hosted in the state," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Ricky was well-known for his belief in the power of cannabis during his playing days, and the Highsman brand reflects his values and passion for cannabis. We are proud to launch Highsman products in the Arizona market."

Highsman will be exclusively available at Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations until February 4. Highsman has partnered with Abundant Organics to bring premium organically grown cannabis to Trulieve and Harvest's Arizona locations. Personally curated by Williams, the product selection includes eighths and pre-rolls.

Williams will also be making an appearance at Trulieve's Cannablitz party on Saturday, February 11. For more information or tickets to the event, please visit https://eventhi.io/event/cannablitz-at-trulieve-on-roosevelt--7452.

Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Tempe, and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.harvesthoc.com and www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Highsman

Highsman is the cannabis lifestyle brand created by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, to empower professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. Highsman offers premium quality cannabis and a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an elevated lifestyle on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.highsman.com.

