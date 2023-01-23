Draw Your Weather
CSP Announces Power 20 Leaders in Labor

Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Sixth annual list recognizes the cream of the crop in convenience-store hiring and retention

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP is proud to announce its 6th annual Power 20 list of convenience retailers making a difference in their companies and for the industry. The 2023 edition of the list—dubbed Leaders in Labor—features human resources leaders who have made a difference in their stores during one of the most difficult periods for employee hiring and retention in recent memory.

"Like in other industries, there's no doubt the pandemic led many convenience-store employees to rethink their careers. These 20 industry representatives, from owners to HR directors and talent-acquisition pros, saw the challenge and did something about it," says Steve Holtz, editor-in-chief of CSP.
"They increased hourly pay. They updated benefits. They improved scheduling procedures. They invested in career-pathing."

"What was the secret? Well, that's just it: There wasn't just one thing. It was multiple small efforts that allowed these retailers to excel when others continued to struggle."

CSP's 2023 Power 20 includes:

  • Lorissa Martin, talent acquisition and performance manager
    Dash In Food Stores/Wills Group, La Plata, Md.
  • Stephanie Nycum Doliveira, vice president of human resources
    Sheetz, Altoona, Pa.
  • Laura Varn, vice president, people & culture and communications
    Parkland Corp./Parkland USA, Calgary, Alberta
  • KeShana Braxton, talent acquisition manager
    OnCue Marketing, Stillwater, Okla.
  • Steve Seymour, director of personnel training and development
    Country Fair, Warren, Pa.
  • Deb Moore, vice president of human resources
    Nouria Energy, Worcester, Mass.
    (Click here to hear a conversation with Moore.)
  • Jocelyn Miller, manager of operations, workforce management
    Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Oklahoma City
  • Riad Leilo, executive vice president of operations
    The Spinx Co., Greenville, S.C.
  • Brad & Kelly Juliette, owners
    Roy's Convenience Stores, Belgrade, Mo.
  • Jamie Landis and Angie Cody, Vice president of team member experience and director of inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness
    Pilot Co., Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Nicole Kuhl, brand director
    RaceTrac, Atlanta
  • Ashley Quint, division vice president, career pathing
    Kum & Go, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Lonnie McQuirter, owner
    36 Lyn, Minneapolis
  • Chuck Maggelet, CEO/chief adventure guide
    Maverik Inc., Salt Lake City
  • Chad Frazell, chief human resources officer
    Casey's General Stores, Ankeny, Iowa
  • Suzanne Cramer, vice president of human resources
    Rutter's, York, Pa.
  • Jeff Daugherty, owner
    Ray's Mini Mart, Muskegon, Mich.
  • Melanie Wilson Disney, director of human resources
    Weigel's Stores Inc., Powell, Tenn.
  • Kevin Smartt, CEO and president
    TXB Stores, Bonham, Texas
  • Jeff Larson, HR lead and accountant
    The Convenience Group LLC, Vancouver, Wash.

Click here to read CSP's complete Power 20 report.
