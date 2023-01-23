Pinkberry Shares the Love in the New Year with Ruby Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new Ruby Chocolate frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until April 7, 2023.

With its velvety, pale pinkish hue, the new Ruby Chocolate tart frozen yogurt instantly evokes that loving feeling as Valentine's Day quickly approaches. When topped dark chocolate crisps, fresh raspberries, edible gold glitter and a drizzle of Ruby Chocolate Sauce, guests will want to cozy up with their favorite people to experience this luscious new flavor.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new limited time flavor for the first time," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our Ruby Chocolate tart frozen yogurt will inspire guests to share the love and indulge in their own decadent treat!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Ruby Chocolate™

Promotional Combination:

Ruby Chocolate™ frozen yogurt topped with dark chocolate crisps, fresh raspberries, edible gold glitter and Ruby Chocolate sauce drizzle

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,00 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

