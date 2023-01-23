Women of the Home Inspection Industry Join Forces on New Initiative

The American Society of Home Inspectors brings together women from all corners of the industry to provide career resources and growth opportunities

DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Home Inspectors ("ASHI"), proudly announces their support of the Women of Home Inspection Industry ("WHII") initiative, promoting the expansion of opportunities, inclusion, and support of women in the home inspection industry.

ASHI

The Women of Home Inspection Industry launch takes place Sunday, January 29, 2023 , at InspectionWorld2023 in Las Vegas.

In the summer of 2022, home inspection industry leaders nationwide collaborated under ASHI's direction to build a collaborative group that seeks to empower women in the industry to achieve their highest goals. This committee aims to provide a central resource space for women working throughout the industry nationwide to network, share learnings, and work together to build a greater impact and visibility for women with home inspection-related careers. WHII aims to work as a central hub of resources, information, and ideas and as a place to communicate and foster collaboration.

"The power and potential of this initiative not only opens the door but keeps it open for more women to grow and prosper within the industry," said Lisa Alajajian Giroux, President of ASHI. "Together, we are stronger; with access, support, and opportunity, more women will see a career in home inspection as a viable and rewarding opportunity."

"Part of fulfilling ASHI's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is empowering women," said James Thomas, Executive Director of ASHI. "This initiative not only recognizes the important role women home inspectors have within the greater real estate industry but provide the resources and opportunities necessary to continue to grow in that role. It is our hope that we encourage more women to impact their communities by entering the noble profession of Home Inspection also."

The official Women of Home Inspection Industry launch reception will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at ASHI's annual inspection conference, InspectionWorld2023. The launch of WHII coincides with Lisa Alajajian Giroux becoming ASHI's first female President.

HomeGauge is the proud sponsor of the WHII launch event at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. For more information regarding this initiative, visit whii.ashi.org

About ASHI

The mission of ASHI is to set and promote standards for property inspections and to provide the educational programs needed to achieve excellence in the profession and to meet the needs of our members.

About WHII

The mission of WHII is to encourage the expansion of opportunities, inclusion, and support of women in the home inspection industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Society of Home Inspectors