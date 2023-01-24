AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.42 %
2) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
1.86 %
3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.82 %
4) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.77 %
5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.76 %
6) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.75 %
7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.75 %
8) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.58 %
9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.58 %
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
1.58 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.69 %
Airport
9.28 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
7.86 %
Toll Roads/Transit
5.74 %
Electric Utility
5.61 %
Higher Education - Private
2.98 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.85 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.61 %
Water & Sewer
2.60 %
Prepay Energy
2.39 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.31 %
Port
0.83 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.54 %
Higher Education - Public
0.51 %
Senior Living
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
66.04 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
12.51 %
State G.O.
8.33 %
Local G.O.
5.08 %
State Lease
1.21 %
SUBTOTAL
27.13 %
Prerefunded/ETM
3.65 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.61 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.57 %
SUBTOTAL
1.57 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.59 %
California
9.57 %
New Jersey
8.19 %
Pennsylvania
7.00 %
New York
6.17 %
Wisconsin
6.00 %
Connecticut
5.17 %
Michigan
4.99 %
Florida
4.53 %
Texas
3.71 %
South Carolina
3.17 %
Virginia
2.31 %
Ohio
2.19 %
Alabama
2.05 %
Georgia
1.75 %
Nebraska
1.75 %
Minnesota
1.69 %
North Carolina
1.69 %
Maryland
1.55 %
Oklahoma
1.55 %
New Hampshire
1.48 %
Colorado
1.31 %
Utah
1.23 %
Arizona
1.06 %
District of Columbia
1.06 %
Iowa
0.96 %
Kansas
0.89 %
Hawaii
0.83 %
West Virginia
0.68 %
Washington
0.52 %
Louisiana
0.50 %
Indiana
0.48 %
Arkansas
0.35 %
Massachusetts
0.13 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Puerto Rico
0.10 %
Tennessee
0.07 %
Kentucky
0.03 %
Other
1.57 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
3.66 %
AA
32.06 %
A
31.05 %
BBB
23.23 %
BB
3.14 %
D
0.23 %
Not Rated
0.34 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
3.65 %
Short Term Investments
2.64 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.50 %
1 To 5 Years
6.85 %
5 To 10 Years
17.56 %
10 To 20 Years
24.93 %
20 To 30 Years
34.87 %
More than 30 Years
12.29 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
14.12 %
Average Coupon:
4.49 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
40.57 %
Total Fund Leverage:
40.57%*
Average Maturity:
9.45 Years
Effective Duration:
6.52 Years
Total Net Assets:
$347.19 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.08
Total Number of Holdings:
185
Portfolio Turnover:
18.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.57% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.