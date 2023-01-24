CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $341,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $645,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $234,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
For the six months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $986,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $706,000, for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $666,000, for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.
Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to see loan growth during the quarter and continued improvement in interest-earning asset yields. We are proud of the Bank's accomplishments during calendar year 2022, and I want to thank our employees for their continued efforts and commitment. Looking forward, we are likely to see headwinds in deposit pricing in our highly competitive banking environment. We will continue to focus on pricing and expense discipline in the current rising interest rate and inflationary environment."
Second Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis decreased by $25,000, or 1.0%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the average rate paid for certificates of deposit, partially offset by a 13 basis point increase in the average yield earned for interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $38,000, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The interest earned on loans benefitted from rising interest rates and from an increase in the average balance of loans of $1.0 million during the second fiscal quarter. The net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 2.77% for the fiscal second quarter from 2.76% for the fiscal first quarter.
Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis increased by $324,000, or 15.9%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $2.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.77% from 2.50%. The improvement reflects growth in the average balance of loans and securities of $5.1 million and $33.8 million, respectively, from the prior year quarter and a 357 basis point increase in the interest earned on cash and short-term investments due to the higher interest rate environment. Partially offsetting the improvement in interest and dividend income was a 15 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior year quarter due primarily to increased interest paid on certificates of deposit in the higher interest rate environment.
The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2022, as loan growth was offset by decreases in the unallocated portion of the allowance for loan losses. A provision for loan losses of $10,000 was recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by loan growth. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.97%, 0.99% and 1.00% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Non-interest income decreased $48,000, or 24.0%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $200,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to a decrease of $46,000 in other income. The prior quarter included $50,000 for the annual collection of safe deposit box fees.
Non-interest income decreased $9,000, or 5.6%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $161,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, principally due to a decrease of $12,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.
Non-interest expenses increased $339,000, or 19.4%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $232,000, or 22.8%, primarily attributed to a discretionary year-end bonus awarded to employees in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In addition, advertising expense increased $32,000 from the prior quarter due to employment agency fees, and other general and administrative expense increased by $72,000 from the prior quarter due to increases in expenses related to public filings, uncollectable check expense and directors' compensation expense.
Non-interest expenses increased $191,000, or 10.1%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $83,000, attributed to ESOP expenses incurred in the current year, an increase in headcount, and increases to employee salaries and health insurance benefits.
Income tax expense was $65,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $32,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to increases in tax-exempt municipal securities income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 was due to decreases in tax-exempt municipal securities income and decreases in bank-owned life insurance income.
Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased on a fully tax-equivalent basis by $702,000, or 17.3%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $4.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Total interest-earning assets income increased $702,000 from the prior year period due to an increase in the average balance of securities and higher average yields earned on securities and cash and short-term investments. An increase in the average balance of securities of $38.1 million, or 34.0%, and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield earned on securities contributed to a $550,000 increase in securities income. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $217,000 from the prior year, due to a 270 basis point improvement in the average yield earned due to the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by a $21.7 million decrease in the average balance. Partially offsetting the increase in interest and dividend income was a $47,000 increase in the interest expense. The increase in the interest paid on certificates of deposit of $49,000 from the prior year period contributed to a 5 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin improved 26 basis points for the six months ended December 31, 2022, to 2.76%, from 2.50% in the prior year.
The Company did not recognize a provision for loan losses for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision for loan losses of $25,000 in the prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, loan growth was the primary contributor to the provision for loan losses.
Non-interest income decreased $65,000, or 15.6%, to $352,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $417,000 in the prior year period, principally due to a decrease of $48,000 in the gain on sale of securities available for sale and a $22,000 decrease in income on bank-owned life insurance. Excluding the gain on sale of securities available for sale, which management believes is a non-recurring operating activity, non-interest income would have decreased $17,000, or 4.6% from the prior year period.
Non-interest expenses increased $287,000, or 8.1%, to $3.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Salaries and benefits increased $121,000, or 5.6%, to $2.3 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees, an increase in headcount, and the addition of ESOP expense in the current year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $80,000, or 19.1%, to $498,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 from $418,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021, due to the renewal of a branch lease in the current fiscal year and for increases to service maintenance contracts. Advertising expense increased $32,000 from the prior year period due to an employment agency fee incurred during the six months ended December 31, 2022. Other general and administrative expense increased $47,000, or 6.8% from the prior year period due to increases in professional fees.
Income tax expense was $235,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to income tax expense of $132,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2022, total assets amounted to $356.8 million, compared to $360.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 1.1%, as a $5.2 million decrease in total cash and cash equivalents and a $2.7 million decrease in securities held to maturity were partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in total loans from the prior quarter. Commercial real estate loans were the main contributor to total loan growth, as commercial real estate loans grew $5.4 million, or 34.8%, to $21.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $15.6 million at September 30, 2022. Deposits decreased by $4.6 million, or 1.6%, in the quarter, as the Bank is experiencing decreases of customer deposits with the absence of government stimulus and increases in inflation, in addition to mix-shift changes by depositors to higher-yielding term certificates due to the higher interest rate environment.
Total stockholders' equity was $75.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $74.9 million at September 30, 2022. The increase of $362,000 reflects net income of $341,000 and earned ESOP compensation of $26,000, partially offset by other comprehensive losses of $1,000.
Total assets at December 31, 2022 decreased $5.0 million, or 1.4%, from $361.8 million at December 31, 2021. Contributing to the decrease in assets was a decrease of $37.3 million in cash and cash equivalents to $10.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $47.8 million at December 31, 2021, partially offset by a $26.5 million increase in securities held to maturity and $5.7 million in loan growth. Commercial real estate loans increased by $5.6 million, or 35.9%, as we focused on diversifying our loan mix. Total deposits decreased by $32.1 million, or 10.4%, to $275.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $307.6 million at December 31, 2021, principally due to the utilization of subscription funds held in escrow to purchase shares in the initial public offering.
Total stockholders' equity was $75.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $49.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase of $25.9 million relates mainly to net proceeds from the initial public offering of $27.8 million and net income earned during the previous twelve months of $622,000, partially offset by the establishment of the Company's ESOP plan, net of earned compensation of $2.5 million.
About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a federal corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dec 2022 vs.
Dec 2022 vs.
2022
2022
2021
Sep 2022
Dec 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
1,502
$
1,481
$
1,475
1.4
%
1.8
%
Short-term investments
9,072
14,260
46,358
(36.4)
%
(80.4)
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
10,574
15,741
47,833
(32.8)
%
(77.9)
%
Certificates of deposit
-
-
980
- %
(100.0)
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
168
183
254
(8.2)
%
(33.9)
%
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
149,473
152,141
122,931
(1.8)
%
21.6
%
Loans:
1-4 family
140,898
143,417
139,079
(1.8)
%
1.3
%
Multifamily
13,239
13,055
16,173
1.4
%
(18.1)
%
Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit
2,590
2,514
2,162
3.0
%
19.8
%
Construction
600
415
-
44.6
%
- %
Commercial
21,077
15,639
15,508
34.8
%
35.9
%
Total mortgage loans on real estate
178,404
175,040
172,922
1.9
%
3.2
%
Consumer
63
71
111
(11.3)
%
(43.2)
%
Home improvement
2,232
2,231
1,999
0.0
%
11.7
%
Total loans
180,699
177,342
175,032
1.9
%
3.2
%
Allowance for loan losses
(1,747)
(1,747)
(1,747)
0.0
%
0.0
%
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums
(383)
(350)
(354)
9.4
%
8.2
%
Loans, net
178,569
175,245
172,931
1.9
%
3.3
%
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost
191
191
453
0.0
%
(57.8)
%
Premises and equipment, net
3,272
3,310
3,337
(1.1)
%
(1.9)
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,303
1,306
1,112
(0.2)
%
17.2
%
Bank-owned life insurance
10,271
10,208
10,008
0.6
%
2.6
%
Deferred tax asset
1,001
1,139
592
(12.1)
%
69.1
%
Operating lease right of use asset
999
1,021
-
(2.2)
%
- %
Other assets
1,012
457
1,398
121.4
%
(27.6)
%
Total assets
$
356,833
$
360,942
$
361,829
(1.1)
%
(1.4)
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing NOW and demand
$
32,618
$
34,148
$
52,378
(4.5)
%
(37.7)
%
Interest bearing NOW and demand
32,241
32,791
33,082
(1.7)
%
(2.5)
%
Regular and other
69,924
74,703
71,975
(6.4)
%
(2.8)
%
Money market accounts
37,470
43,349
41,173
(13.6)
%
(9.0)
%
Term certificates
103,209
95,061
108,952
8.6
%
(5.3)
%
Total deposits
275,462
280,052
307,560
(1.6)
%
(10.4)
%
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances
-
-
288
- %
(100.0)
%
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
1,680
1,618
1,650
3.8
%
1.8
%
Operating lease liability
1,003
1,023
-
(2.0)
%
- %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,409
3,332
2,991
2.3
%
14.0
%
Total liabilities
281,554
286,025
312,489
(1.6)
%
(9.9)
%
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
65
65
-
0.0
%
- %
Additional paid-in capital
27,714
27,718
-
(0.0)
%
- %
Retained earnings
49,956
49,615
49,334
0.7
%
1.3
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(2)
(1)
6
100.0
%
(133.3)
%
Unearned compensation - ESOP
(2,454)
(2,480)
-
(1.0)
%
- %
Total stockholders' equity
75,279
74,917
49,340
0.5
%
52.6
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
356,833
$
360,942
$
361,829
(1.1)
%
(1.4)
%
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
1,657
$
1,619
$
1,640
$
3,276
$
3,294
Interest and dividends on debt securities:
Taxable
795
751
492
1,546
959
Tax-exempt
106
108
120
214
243
Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit
123
127
16
250
33
Total interest and dividend income
2,681
2,605
2,268
5,286
4,529
Interest expense:
Deposits
340
242
255
582
529
Borrowings
-
-
2
-
6
Total interest expense
340
242
257
582
535
Net interest income
2,341
2,363
2,011
4,704
3,994
Provision for loan losses
-
-
10
-
25
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
2,341
2,363
2,001
4,704
3,969
Non-interest income:
Customer service fees
36
37
31
73
61
Income on bank-owned life insurance
63
64
75
127
149
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
48
Other income
53
99
55
152
159
Total non-interest income
152
200
161
352
417
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
1,250
1,018
1,167
2,268
2,147
Occupancy and equipment
255
243
208
498
418
Advertising
71
39
37
110
78
Data processing
84
94
91
178
171
Deposit insurance
22
21
21
43
43
Other general and administrative
405
333
372
738
691
Total non-interest expenses
2,087
1,748
1,896
3,835
3,548
Income before income taxes
406
815
266
1,221
838
Provision for income taxes
65
170
32
235
132
Net income
$
341
$
645
$
234
$
986
$
706
Net income per share:
Basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
0.10
N/A
$
0.16
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
6,274,542
6,271,977
N/A
6,273,260
N/A
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance and Yields
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
177,648
$
1,657
3.73
%
$
176,638
$
1,619
3.67
%
$
172,505
$
1,640
3.80
%
Securities (1)
151,249
927
2.45
%
148,774
888
2.39
%
117,441
644
2.19
%
Cash and short-term investments
13,153
123
3.74
%
21,717
127
2.34
%
37,190
16
0.17
%
Total interest-earning assets
342,050
2,707
3.17
%
347,129
2,634
3.04
%
327,136
2,300
2.81
%
Noninterest-earning assets
16,747
15,933
14,340
Total assets
$
358,797
$
363,062
$
341,476
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
33,557
$
4
0.05
%
$
33,133
$
4
0.05
%
$
30,903
$
4
0.05
%
Savings deposits
72,708
18
0.10
%
75,444
19
0.10
%
72,233
18
0.10
%
Money market deposits
39,876
27
0.27
%
45,493
31
0.27
%
41,411
27
0.26
%
Certificates of deposit
99,041
291
1.18
%
97,153
188
0.77
%
109,563
206
0.75
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
245,182
340
0.55
%
251,223
242
0.39
%
254,110
255
0.40
%
FHLB advances
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
345
2
2.32
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
245,182
340
0.55
%
251,223
242
0.39
%
254,455
257
0.40
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
32,887
32,522
34,168
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,554
3,195
3,515
Total liabilities
283,623
286,940
292,138
Total stockholders' equity
75,174
76,122
49,338
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
358,797
$
363,062
$
341,476
Net interest income
$
2,367
$
2,392
$
2,043
Net interest rate spread(2)
2.62
%
2.65
%
2.41
%
Net interest-earning assets(3)
$
96,868
$
95,906
$
72,681
Net interest margin(4)
2.77
%
2.76
%
2.50
%
Cost of deposits (5)
0.49
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
Cost of funds (6)
0.49
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
139.51
%
138.18
%
128.56
%
(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $26,000, $29,000, and $32,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance and Yields
Year to Date
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
177,143
$
3,276
3.70
%
$
173,701
$
3,294
3.79
%
Securities (1)
150,011
1,817
2.42
%
111,952
1,267
2.26
%
Cash and short-term investments
17,435
250
2.87
%
39,107
33
0.17
%
Total interest-earning assets
344,589
5,343
3.10
%
324,760
4,594
2.83
%
Noninterest-earning assets
16,342
14,117
Total assets
$
360,931
$
338,877
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
33,346
$
8
0.05
%
$
30,786
$
8
0.05
%
Savings deposits
74,076
37
0.10
%
71,667
37
0.10
%
Money market deposits
42,685
58
0.27
%
41,266
54
0.26
%
Certificates of deposit
98,097
479
0.98
%
110,088
430
0.78
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
248,204
582
0.47
%
253,807
529
0.42
%
FHLB advances
-
-
0.00
%
456
6
2.63
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
248,204
582
0.47
%
254,263
535
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
32,702
32,018
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,127
3,474
Total liabilities
286,033
289,755
Total stockholders' equity
74,898
49,122
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
360,931
$
338,877
Net interest income
$
4,761
$
4,059
Net interest rate spread(2)
2.63
%
2.41
%
Net interest-earning assets(3)
$
96,385
$
70,497
Net interest margin(4)
2.76
%
2.50
%
Cost of deposits (5)
0.41
%
0.37
%
Cost of funds (6)
0.41
%
0.37
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
138.83
%
127.73
%
(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $57,000 and $65,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)
$
901
$
859
$
612
$
1,760
$
1,202
Tax-equivalent adjustment
26
29
32
57
65
Securities (tax-equivalent basis)
$
927
$
888
$
644
$
1,817
$
1,267
Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
2,341
2,363
2,011
4,704
3,994
Tax-equivalent adjustment
26
29
32
57
65
Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)
$
2,367
$
2,392
$
2,043
$
4,761
$
4,059
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets: (1, 5)
GAAP
0.38
%
0.71
%
0.27
%
0.55
%
0.42
%
Non-GAAP (2)
0.38
%
0.71
%
0.26
%
0.55
%
0.39
%
Return on average equity: (1, 6)
GAAP
1.81
%
3.39
%
1.90
%
2.63
%
2.87
%
Non-GAAP (2)
1.81
%
3.39
%
1.90
%
2.63
%
2.71
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.33
%
1.93
%
2.22
%
2.13
%
2.09
%
Total loans to total deposits
65.6
%
63.3
%
56.9
%
65.6
%
56.9
%
Total loans to total assets
50.6
%
49.1
%
48.4
%
50.6
%
48.4
%
Efficiency ratio: (7)
GAAP
83.7
%
68.2
%
87.3
%
75.9
%
80.4
%
Non-GAAP (2)
83.7
%
68.2
%
87.3
%
75.9
%
81.3
%
Capital Ratios
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
32.6
%
34.3
%
29.3
%
32.6
%
29.3
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
31.7
%
33.4
%
28.3
%
31.7
%
28.3
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
31.7
%
33.4
%
28.3
%
31.7
%
28.3
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)
17.4
%
17.7
%
14.4
%
17.4
%
14.4
%
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)
0.97
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
0.97
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Informational Items
Fair value of held to maturity securities
$
132,625
$
133,775
$
133,593
$
132,625
$
133,593
Book value per share (8)
$
11.54
$
11.49
N/A
$
11.54
N/A
Outstanding shares
6,521,642
6,521,642
N/A
6,521,642
N/A
(1)
Annualized for the periods presented.
(2)
See page 8 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3)
Average assets calculated on a quarterly and year to date basis for the periods presented.
(4)
Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5)
Represents net income divided by average assets.
(6)
Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity
(7)
Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net income and non-interest income.
(8)
Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, GAAP basis
$
341
$
645
$
234
$
986
$
706
Adjustments to GAAP Net Income:
Gain on sale of available for sale securities
-
-
-
-
(48)
Tax effect of adjustments to net income, GAAP basis
-
-
-
-
8
Adjusted net income, non-GAAP basis
$
341
$
645
$
234
$
986
$
666
Earnings per share, non-GAAP basis
$
0.05
$
0.10
N/A
$
0.16
N/A
View original content:
