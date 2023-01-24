Eir Partners Announces Combination of ReviveHealth and SwiftMD Through a Majority Recapitalization

Emerging Market Leader Continues to Execute on Successful Growth Strategy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviveHealth, a whole health and integrated care company, has acquired SwiftMD, a virtual care services company with a strong physician network. This acquisition was facilitated by Eir Partners, a Miami based private equity firm that invests in high growth healthcare companies. Eir Partners took a majority interest in ReviveHealth as a part of the transaction.

"The Eir Partners team brings expertise in the digital healthcare market. Through our partnership, ReviveHealth is in a strong position to innovate, scale, and create lasting transformative value," said Howard Buff, ReviveHealth Executive Chairman. "Along with our recent acquisitions of ManifestRx, iSelectMD and now SwiftMD, ReviveHealth has rapidly advanced its contemporary approach to the traditional healthcare delivery system by offering a broader suite of on-demand health services previously unavailable."

"It is a massive opportunity and unmet need in the market to deliver a truly disruptive employee healthcare experience," said Brett Carlson, Managing Member at Eir Partners. "We can do much better in this country and we believe we have the leadership, solution set, and mission to execute on our ambitious vision."

"Adding SwiftMD's infrastructure and provider network to the ReviveHealth platform expands our membership to over 1,000,000 nationwide," said Jeff Bernhard, ReviveHealth CEO. "We are excited to bring SwiftMD into the ReviveHealth portfolio as we pursue our shared vision of providing access to an exceptional quality of care at the most competitive cost in the market."

"SwiftMD is proud to be partnering with such a great team of executives at ReviveHealth that share our mission to provide affordable, quality healthcare that is accessible to all demographics," said John Lawlor, SwiftMD CEO. "We look forward to sharing our years of experience in successfully providing the highest utilization in our space while creating a profitable foundation."

About ReviveHealth

ReviveHealth is an affordable Whole Person Care subscription solution providing employees and consumers fully integrated everyday care including primary and urgent care, mental health therapy, physical therapy, pharmacy benefits, and care solutions across all 50 states. ReviveHealth offers customizable offerings for employers, plans sponsors, individuals, associations and affinity groups with many plans less than $1/day. Visit www.revive.health.

About SwiftMD

SwiftMD is a digital virtual health company with the highest utilization rate in the industry, thanks to its unique business model and exclusive group of physicians. With a mission of providing a quick and easy way for patients and caregivers to connect with physicians virtually. Their digital platform features U.S. trained board-certified doctors that provide 24/7 care exclusively for SwiftMD patients, which makes scheduling telehealth sessions faster and more efficient, improving the quality of care. www.swiftmd.com

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners is a health tech private equity company. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in large scale health tech companies including Claimlogiq, Capta Health Partners, CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, Convey, Signify and others. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and check sizes ranging from $15 - $75 million. Visit www.eirpartners.com.

Contact: Robin Handy, ReviveHealth Rhandy@revive.health

Contact: Brett Carlson Founder, Eir Partners bcarlson@eirpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eir Partners