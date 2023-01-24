IREN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Iris Energy Limited Shareholders

IREN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Iris Energy Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Iris ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 17, 2021; and/or (b) Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 13, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in IREN:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/iris-energy-limited-loss-submission-form?id=35841&from=4

Iris Energy Limited NEWS - IREN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Iris Energy Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Iris's Bitcoin miners, owned through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (ii) accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as defendants had represented; (iii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition; and (iv) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Iris Energy Limited you have until February 13, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Iris Energy Limited securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IREN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/iris-energy-limited-loss-submission-form?id=35841&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm