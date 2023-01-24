Richmond American Announces Debut of a New Model in St. George

The Wilshire plan will open this month at Black Ridge Cove

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the two-story Wilshire model home at Black Ridge Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/BlackRidgeCove) in St. George. This exciting floor plan is brand-new to Utah and boasts an array of exceptional features, including a rooftop terrace and a tranquil covered patio.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/BlackRidgeCoveGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Black Ridge Cove between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, January 27, for tours of the Wilshire and to enjoy complimentary appetizers and dessert.

More about Black Ridge Cove:

Two-story homes from the $600s

2 to 3 bedrooms, approx. 2,290 to 2,370 sq. ft.

Rooftop terraces included

Close proximity to Zion National Park , Black Hill Trail and popular golf courses

Convenient access to Tech Ridge and notable schools

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Black Ridge Cove is located at 933 S. Walker Way in St. George. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

