Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Joins Forces with The Estée Lauder Companies for Groundbreaking Leadership Development Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Emmy winning journalist, bestselling author and speaker Gaby Natale has partnered with The Estée Lauder Companies' (ELC) Hispanic Connections Employee Resource Group to collaborate on programming for the Leading With High Touch sponsorship program , a leadership development program designed to elevate, develop, retain, and attract senior-level Hispanic/Latinx talent.

"Embracing a PIONEER spirit and breaking barriers is at the core of what I do as speaker, author, and journalist. So, when The Estée Lauder Companies reached out to join their team of thought leaders for their first ever Leading With High Touch initiative to elevate Hispanic/Latinx talent I knew this was a perfect fit for me. We are creating a lasting legacy that many more will benefit from", explains Natale.

Participants will engage in lectures, workshops, networking, and opportunities to redefine their growth mindset. The annual hybrid initiative combines internal and external speakers who will discuss topics ranging from personal branding and negotiating to self-advocacy and wellbeing.

Natale joins a select roster of thought leaders who will train and energize the inaugural cohort. As part of the collaboration, Natale will meet the program's participants at ELC's offices in New York for multiple in-person training sessions featuring her proprietary leadership development frameworks PIONEERS and The Virtuous Circle.

"This program is a dream come true. Gaby is inspiring to all of us. We are building the first cohort of Latino Leaders at ELC. Sitting together in a room, starting a network of future Latino Leaders, sharing, and co-supporting each other is terrific" said Barma Uruchima, Co-Chair, Leading With High Touch at The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies collective vision is to be the most inclusive and diverse beauty company in the world. ELC aims to be both: the employer of choice for diverse talent and the brands of choice for diverse consumers. Leading With High Touch is part of ELC's ongoing commitment to ensuring all employees have equal access to mentorship programs and sponsorship opportunities.

