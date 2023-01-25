Alpine Power Systems Celebrates Their 60th Year Anniversary

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 60th year in business. Since 1963, Alpine has been providing critical power, telecom, and motive power solutions to their customers globally.

"It is so exciting and heartfelt to see how Alpine has flourished over the years." - Harvey Rosenberg , Founder

Paul Hirschberg, Alpine's President says "Alpine has experienced exceptional growth since our inception. Our team members have been instrumental to our success. We remain focused on providing turn-key power solutions with unparalleled support to the marketplace."

Alpine Power Systems was purchased from its original owner, Harvey Rosenberg in 1988 by Taylor Forge International (TFI Inc.). TFI's acquisition of Alpine was then followed by a plethora of other business purchases, to the tune of 25+ acquisitions over the past 3 decades.

Harvey Rosenberg, Alpine's founder says "It is so exciting and heartfelt to see how Alpine has flourished over the years. Going from a Detroit-based startup in 1963 to a global provider of power solutions. Alpine still embodies everything it was in our early days. Alpine has remained customer-centric, knowledgeable, and good to their associates for over six decades. As the proud Founder, I wish Alpine another 60+ years of continued success."

Alpine has now grown to have over 25 locations, 200+ service technicians, and thousands of customers, all while remaining a family business over the past 6 decades.

Many achievements and milestones have been reached over the course of 60 years. A milestone worth noting - Alpine recently became the only organization within their industry to hold ISO 9001 Quality, 14001 Environmental, and 45001 Safety certifications. Alpine released an interactive company timeline that covers all their major accomplishments since their establishment. To view Alpine's 60th Anniversary Timeline, click here.

Jon Centella, Alpine's VP of Critical Power Sales says "60 Years is quite the accomplishment. We couldn't get here without our incredible ownership that invests back into the company. We couldn't get here without past and present Alpine personnel supporting the vision from Administration, Coordination, Finance, Marketing, Operations, Sales, etc. We couldn't get here without the support from industry leading OEMs and vendor partners. It takes a TEAM to be successful and we have the BEST. Here's to many more decades of continued success and achievement!"

Over the years, Alpine has remained successful by staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and creating innovative solutions for their customers. Alpine was a pioneer in bringing lithium-ion battery technology within critical power and motive power applications. In the late 1990's, Alpine was one of the first organizations to offer fast-charging systems for electric forklift applications and has since installed thousands globally. The innovative fast-charging technology quickly became mass-adopted within the material handling industry.

"Alpine's ability to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting-edge technologies has been integral to our success. This industry has experienced more change in the last decade than the previous 5. and we have embraced it each step of the way. Our ability to be nimble and pivot when necessary has allowed Alpine to introduce and deliver transformative products in this dynamic business environment. Our world-class sales organization continues to play a consultative role in providing innovative power solutions to our customers."

