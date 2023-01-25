The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Name Change and New Chairman

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company and leading producer of premium cannabis brands, is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized a change in the Company's name from "The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd." to "BZAM Ltd." (the "Name Change"), subject to regulatory approval including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

In connection with the Name Change, it is anticipated that trading of the Company's common shares will commence under the new ticker symbol "BZAM" on the CSE and "BZAMF" on the OTCQX. Securityholders of the Company holding securities in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the Name Change. Further details regarding the Name Change, including the effective date of the Name Change will be announced in due course. The Name Change was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at its last annual general and special meeting. The Company's new corporate website, www.BZAM.com, will launch following completion of the Name Change.

"This Name Change marks a new era," said Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "It reflects our larger portfolio of brands and facilities, and our ability to reach a broader consumer base to realize our vision of being one of Canada's favourite sources for cannabis."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Bassam Alghanim has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective as at January 24, 2023. Mr. Alghanim brings extensive knowledge and experience to this position, having enjoyed a highly rewarding and successful career as an investor, businessman, and banker spanning four decades.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including BZAM, The Green Organic Dutchman, -ness, Highly Dutch Organics, TABLE TOP, Cruuzy and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, Superflower and Snackbar. TGOD operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan, and is rapidly expanding its offerings to a growing number of consumers across Canada.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020, currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca and www.bzamheadquarters.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Name Change, timing to effect the Name Change, regulatory approvals to be obtained for the Name Change, trading of the Common Shares under new ticker symbols, launch of the new website, future portfolio of brands and facilities of the Company, and ability for the Company to reach a broader consumer base and become a favourite source of cannabis. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.