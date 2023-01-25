Sammons Financial Group Announces Record Volunteerism in 2022

Nearly $3.6 million and 10,400 hours donated last year

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. continued its ongoing community support by donating nearly $3.6 million to charitable organizations throughout 2022. Additionally, employees contributed 10,400 hours in volunteer service, 90% higher than 2021 volunteer hours.

Sammons Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sammons Financial Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our employees have always stepped up for our communities, and I'm proud and humbled to see we've so dramatically increased our volunteer hours from 2021," said Esfand Dinshaw, chairman and chief executive officer at Sammons Financial Group. "A culture of giving is deeply woven into our DNA. Even though I know this to be true, I'm continually impressed by how our employees seem to give more and more support to our communities."

As an employee-owned company, Sammons Financial Group supports a broad range of local charitable organizations tackling issues and needs that its employees are passionate about. In 2022, the company supported organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, homelessness, education, hunger, and children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and specialized healthcare needs.

"It's incredible to see the passion and excitement when our teams come together to make a difference in our communities," said Tom Nucaro, chair of Sammons Financial Group's Des Moines-area community involvement committee. "While many of our donations are allocated at the corporate-level, we also have opportunities for our employees to nominate charities and direct funds to the organizations that are most impactful to them."

Sammons Financial Group has corporate locations in five cities – each donating a portion of the total $3.6 million to local community partners. A few 2022 highlights include:

Central Iowa : From its West Des Moines office, Sammons Financial Group donated more than $1.1 million to organizations in the community. This includes a number of charities from the Charity Classic , Special Olympics of Iowa , From itsoffice, Sammons Financial Group donated more thanto organizations in the community. This includes a number of charities from the Community Outreach Program , United Way, Principal, Special Olympics of The Legacy Project , West Des Moines Pedestrian Bridge, ChildServe, and Single Parent Provision. Employees volunteered nearly 5,000 hours for these, and other, causes. Sammons Financial Group also has more than 40 employees on boards of local charitable organizations.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota : Sioux Falls-area charities received nearly $1 million , including donations made through the Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special Olympics, LifeScape, Junior Achievement, Military Heritage Alliance, Children's Home Society, and Boys & Girls Club. Employees also logged more than 5,100 volunteer hours, a 133% increase from 2021. Sioux Falls-area charities received nearly, including donations made through the Community Impact Challenge . Funding went to United Way, South Dakota Furniture Mission, ForwardSpecial Olympics, LifeScape, Junior Achievement, Military Heritage Alliance, Children's Home Society, and Boys & Girls Club. Employees also logged more than 5,100 volunteer hours, a 133% increase from 2021.

Fargo, North Dakota : In Fargo, $400,000 went to key organizations, such as YWCA of Cass -Clay, Fraser LTD, United Way, Legacy Children's Foundation, and Great Plains Food Bank. Employees tallied more than 300 volunteer service hours.

Chicago, Illinois : Chicago-based charities received nearly $400,000 in 2022. Key partners included Cal's All-Star Angel Foundation , Marillac St. Vincent Family Services, Deborah's Place, The Boulevard, and various charities through the Big Hearts Program.





Dayton, Ohio : In Dayton , employees supported Brigid's Path, YWCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dayton , Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton , For Love of Children, Dayton Food Bank, First Dawn Food Pantry, and Be Concerned.

"The health of our communities impacts us all, and it's vital we do our part," added Dinshaw. "Every dollar donated and every volunteer hour given is another building block strengthening the foundation of our communities."

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons Financial Group® help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®) and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sammons Financial Group, Inc.