Diggs, Vick, Batch, Carter Jr., and Terrell Create Social Impact Through Athletes Charitable, a Division of United Charitable

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable led by former NFL player Hannibal Navies, attracts athletes wanting to make positive social change.

"Athletes Charitable is empowering professional athletes to build on their legacy and positively transform communities."

Over the holidays, Athletes Charitable members made the following impact on their communities:

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills held his annual turkey giveaway , providing 600 thanksgiving turkeys to families in need. He also surprised a 5-year-old fan with custom, autographed shoes featuring a picture of the boy with his late father.



Former NFL star Michael Vick delivered holiday gifts to 50 kids and families at the Newport News, VA , Boys and Girls Club that he himself attended as a child.





Charlie Batch and wife Natasha led a turkey drive through their Best of the Batch Foundation , supplying 100 families with thanksgiving dinner. They also held their annual toy drive, collecting over 8,000 gifts and personally delivering presents to 250 families and over 800 kids facing challenging times.



Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic co-hosted a Thanksgiving turkey drive and hosted a holiday party, distributing gifts to 65 youth members of his Boys to Men Mentoring organization.



United Charitable CEO Julia Healey shares, "Our team is proud of the work our members are doing and honored to support them on their charitable journeys."

Athletes Charitable VP of Development Hannibal Navies states, "Athletes Charitable is a game changer. We're empowering professional athletes to build on their legacy and positively transform communities for generations."

Stay tuned for all Athletes Charitable and our members have to bring in 2023.

About United Charitable

United Charitable guides individuals on their charitable journey through personalized support and custom solutions. Whether looking to donate strategically or spearhead a social initiative, United Charitable has the resources, tools and expertise to chart your path.

Athletes Charitable is a division of United Charitable designed by and for professional athletes, helping players get strategic, stay compliant and make sustainable service happen.

