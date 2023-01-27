Blu Ivy Group Wins Global RAD Award for Best Employer Brand Experiences

TORONTO and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Blu Ivy Group, a global leader of Employer Brand Strategy and Creative, has been named the winner of the RAD Award for Best Employer Brand Events and Experiential. The award recognizes the most innovative of employer brand experiential and event solutions globally.

The RAD Awards are widely considered to be the Oscars of the recruitment advertising industry. The RADS celebrate the best of global recruitment marketing solutions produced by ad agencies in partnership with their clients.

"What enabled Blu Ivy Group stand out in the category was our opportunity to design an employer brand campaign aligned to what differentiates our brilliant client Ripple, as an employer of choice. The work included an immersive evening experience, cryptography gamification, art installations, PR campaigns and campus recruitment events. Each aspect of the employer brand campaign was designed with a deep understanding of crypto and software engineer talent and paid particular attention to what excites and motivates this talent segment in the world of work. "said Stacy Parker, Co-Founder of Blu Ivy Group.

"We appreciate being able to share this award with our teams and our phenomenal client Ripple for enabling bold thinking, and to the artists who helped to bring this work to life. We dedicate ourselves to finding the big ideas at the core of an employer brand, and designing activations that are immersive, newsworthy, and generate lasting feelings of optimism." said Stacy Parker, Co-Founder of Blu Ivy Group.

About Blu Ivy Group

Blu Ivy Group is a global leader in employer branding, workplace culture and recruitment marketing. We help organizations across the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors build extraordinary employee experiences, magnetic employer brands and high-performance brands.

From C-Suite to Employer Brand and Talent Acquisition leadership, we partner with our clients to transform their organizations and design the most compelling workplaces of the future.

