Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program Training Schedule 2023

Level 1 and Level 2 Events offering Training Only or Training with 5-year Certification.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Tech Auto and EVPro+ will be offering the following Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program supporting electric vehicle service and repair at the below hosted sites for public registration in 2023:
Level 1 Program
- March 27-29, 2023-EVPro+ Level 1
Spokane Transit Authority at 1230 W Boone Ave, Spokane, Washington, 99201
- May 15-17, 2023-EVPro+ Level 1
MACS Training Facility at 225 S Broad Street Lansdale, PA 19446
- May 31-June 2, 2023-EVPro+ Level 1
Northland College at 13892 Airport Drive, Thief River Falls, MN 56701
- July 19-21, 2023-EVPro+ Level 1 Portland Community College at 12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland, OR 97219
- August 16-18, 2023-EVPro+ Level 1
Lake Superior College at 2101 Trinity Rd, Duluth, MN 55806
Level 2 Program
- June 26-29, 2023-EVPro+ Level 2
Portland Community College at 12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland, OR 97219
- August 21-24, 2023 EVPro+ Level 2
Lake Superior College at 2101 Trinity Rd, Duluth, MN 55806
Click here to review Level 1 information, pre-requisites, and expectations.
The registration fee(s) for Level 1:
- $1,979/USD - Full Program includes:
- $1,700/USD – Training Program Only
The registration fee(s) for Level 2:
- $3,290/USD – Full Program
- $2,900/USD – Training Program Only
Why receive your Electric Vehicle training from the EVPro+ Team?
Most transportation service professionals (often in the automotive sector) performing or teaching diagnostics and service of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) have potentially completed only rudimentary training in Vehicle Architectures and the High Voltage (HV) electrical power fundamentals that dictate the operation and diagnostics of these systems. In addition, High Voltage (HV) safety training in the areas of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and High Voltage Vehicle Safety Systems may be incomplete.
Beyond the safety aspect of Electrified Vehicle Systems, service and education professionals may possess a broad variation of knowledge in OEM-specific vehicle(s) or technology-based systems, failure modes, diagnostics, and repair strategies.
If an individual has received training from an OEM or Aftermarket provider, then the breadth, depth, and accuracy of the information contained in their training can vary significantly.
The Electrified Transportation Pro+ Program aims to elevate while standardizing the training content and certification obtained for all service professionals and educators spanning all transportation-related organizations.
To register for an event or for more information complete online form or email info@evproplus.com or registrations@evproplus.com or contact by us by phone at +1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2. To view online: https://conta.cc/3H3JKIH
For more information contact:
Chris Quarto
training@evproplus.com
+1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2
