SMIRNOFF IS ONE PLAY AWAY FROM FILLING THE BEST JOB IN AMERICA - THE FIRST EVER COCKTAIL COORDINATOR*

Three will compete, but only one will shake their way to victory scoring Super Bowl LVII tickets and the private luxury transport of a lifetime

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the 2022 NFL season, Smirnoff issued a call to football fans everywhere: serve up the best game day vibes and Smirnoff cocktails for a chance to be the brand's first ever Cocktail Coordinator. Many answered the call, but only three remain. And the journey isn't over just yet.

It all comes down to the Final Interview, where one deserving winner will land the Best Job in America as the first-ever Smirnoff Cocktail Coordinator and board a private luxury transport bound for Super Bowl LVII as the brand's guest of honor. But before the winner is revealed, the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL is giving fans across the country a peek into the action as the three finalists go head-to-head to show off their unrivaled passion for the game, hosting, and ultimately, their cocktail skills), proving they have what it takes to Be the Cocktail Coordinator.

"We've been searching for someone with heart for the game, a spirit for entertaining and unrivaled cocktail-making skills to become our first-ever Cocktail Coordinator," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "At the end of the day, it's all about finding that person who can take the game day experience to the next level. Fortunately, we have three very strong candidates ready for the challenge. Now it's game time."

Meet the finalists:

A high energy hostess with the mostest, Tania Ortega ( Austin, Texas ) was born ready for this moment.

With a passion for the game, India Stokes ( Dallas, Texas ) has what it takes to shine on gameday.

Easy, but elevated is the name of his game – Conner Sheets ( Denver, Colorado ) is all about turning simple cocktails into delicious masterpieces.

On Jan. 29, the finalists will touch down in the Lone Star state where they will compete in a series of challenges testing their football knowledge, game day entertaining skills, and of course, their go-to cocktail playbook. Smirnoff brand partner and NFL commentator, Kay Adams alongside professional mixologist and founder of Cocktail Academy, Matt Landes will help officiate and ultimately judge the competition.

"We've been searching this entire season for that special someone who can combine the perfect mix of good food, drinks, and people to make game day a memorable experience and fill the Smirnoff Cocktail Coordinator position," said Kay Adams. "The time has come to see who has what it takes to land the Best Job in America."

The Cocktail Coordinator travels in style. Courtesy of Smirnoff, the winner will board a private luxury transport for Arizona where they will be greeted by special surprises on board and ultimately be Smirnoff's guest of honor at the biggest game of the season – Super Bowl LVII.

Ahead of the Final Interview, Smirnoff will take out full-page ads in the finalists' markets of Dallas, Austin and Denver, and plaster their faces on billboards and everywhere in between – to encourage all football fans to rally behind the competition. For the city of the first-ever Cocktail Coordinator, Smirnoff will provide $25 rideshare credits on Super Bowl Sunday for fans to get home safely after the final whistle blows following The Big Game. In its second year as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, Smirnoff will be in on all the action throughout Super Bowl Week:

First up, Smirnoff is celebrating the second annual GLAAD "Night Of Pride" , featuring discussions on advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

Ahead of The Big Game, Smirnoff will honor former players at the NFL Legends Alumni Roast & Toast , where brand partner Vernon Davis will serve as co-host.

Finally, Smirnoff will introduce its first-ever Cocktail Coordinator to the world on February 12 for Super Bowl LVII.

Tune into the Cocktail Coordinator Final Interview by following @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter if you celebrate Super Bowl LVII with the signature Cosmo Catch or another Smirnoff cocktail of your choosing, please remember to always drink responsibly.

SMIRNOFF X NFL BEST JOB IN AMERICA CONTEST

NO PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL OR ANY OTHER PRODUCT NECESSARY. U.S. only, 21+. Void where prohibited. Contest Entry Period: 9/7/2022 @ 12:00 a.m. ET - 10/31/22 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter: Scan QR Code or access website directly at BestJobInAmerica.smirnoff.com. After age verification, complete entry form and submit a video (30-60 seconds) telling and showing us why you should be the Smirnoff "Cocktail Coordinator." COCKTAIL COORDINATOR IS AN HONORIFIC TITLE AND DIAGEO WILL NOT MAKE AN OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT TO CONTEST GRAND PRIZE WINNER. Video should address your passion for football, hosting parties and making cocktails. (Professional bartenders/alcohol beverage retail license-holders NOT eligible). Video must be truthful, original and cannot violate third party rights. DO NOT CONSUME ALCOHOL IN VIDEO. Videos judged based on expression of passion for and knowledge of football/hosting/cocktail-making as well as alignment with the spirit and values of the SMIRNOFF brand. By entering, you assign all right, title and interest in video to Sponsor. Limit 1 entry per person. Finalist Prize: on 1/29/23 Finalists will compete in Final Round by throwing "home-gating" party in local market to determine Grand Prize Winner. Finalists will be judged in Final Round based on live interview in addition to video. Grand Prize is a trip to Super Bowl® LVII in Glendale, AZ on 2/12/23. Prize forfeited if Finalist or Grand Prize winner not available on date of corresponding event/activity. Guests of Grand Prize winner must be 21+. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for full details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.

The Smirnoff Co., New York, NY.

© 2022 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Contest not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

This is Conner. He's Just One Play Away From Smirnoff's Cocktail Coordinator - the Best Job In America. (PRNewswire)

This is India. She's Just One Play Away From Smirnoff's Cocktail Coordinator - the Best Job In America. (PRNewswire)

This is Tania. She's Just One Play Away From Smirnoff's Cocktail Coordinator - the Best Job In America. (PRNewswire)

Smirnoff Trademark logo (PRNewswire)

