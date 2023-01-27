TrueCar Releases Analysis of January Industry Sales

Draw Your Weather
2023 industry outlook appears promising as inventory rebounds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,067,763 units in January 2023, up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 16 million, up 7% from January 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 895,491 units, down 1% from a year ago and down almost 10% from December 2022.

"Consumers continue to face rising new-vehicle prices across the industry," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, the pace has slowed as inventory for many high-demand vehicles grows. Fewer vehicles are seeing mark-ups (% of sales over MSRP), particularly for import brands which faced pronounced scarcity during the peak of the shortages."

"Tesla's drastic price reductions in January had a similar effect on their sales as traditional OEM incentives. We'll see if the demand increase will last as other OEMs react," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional January Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
  • Total sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 74% from a year ago and up 13% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from December 2022.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be up 7% from a year ago at about 16 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for January 2023 are expected to reach almost 2.5 million, down 21% from a year ago and even with December 2022.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.9% compared to December 2022 at 6.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for January 2023 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 70 months.
  • Full year 2023 sales are expected at 15 million units.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

32,404

24,024

42,797

34.9 %

34.9 %

-24.3 %

-14.8 %

Daimler

24,561

20,400

31,355

20.4 %

20.4 %

-21.7 %

-11.9 %

Ford

142,485

142,445

177,868

0.0 %

0.0 %

-19.9 %

-9.9 %

GM

184,177

142,574

220,166

29.2 %

29.2 %

-16.3 %

-5.9 %

Honda

87,755

73,949

93,843

18.7 %

18.7 %

-6.5 %

5.2 %

Hyundai

60,167

51,510

78,230

16.8 %

16.8 %

-23.1 %

-13.5 %

Kia

46,323

42,488

60,422

9.0 %

9.0 %

-23.3 %

-13.8 %

Nissan

58,273

59,742

65,103

-2.5 %

-2.5 %

-10.5 %

0.7 %

Stellantis

105,010

125,265

125,037

-16.2 %

-16.2 %

-16.0 %

-5.5 %

Subaru

45,874

44,158

56,760

3.9 %

3.9 %

-19.2 %

-9.1 %

Tesla

55,142

40,165

44,923

37.3 %

37.3 %

22.7 %

38.1 %

Toyota

140,523

158,676

180,906

-11.4 %

-11.4 %

-22.3 %

-12.6 %

Volkswagen Group

39,212

37,971

50,115

3.3 %

3.3 %

-21.8 %

-12.0 %

Industry

1,067,763

1,002,304

1,286,598

6.5 %

6.5 %

-17.0 %

-6.6 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

29,948

22,609

39,271

32.5 %

32.5 %

-23.7 %

-14.2 %

Daimler

22,207

18,610

29,147

19.3 %

19.3 %

-23.8 %

-14.3 %

Ford

107,196

110,545

132,667

-3.0 %

-3.0 %

-19.2 %

-9.1 %

GM

139,694

128,124

181,815

9.0 %

9.0 %

-23.2 %

-13.6 %

Honda

86,150

73,567

91,217

17.1 %

17.1 %

-5.6 %

6.3 %

Hyundai

56,583

50,844

77,320

11.3 %

11.3 %

-26.8 %

-17.7 %

Kia

43,149

39,882

58,389

8.2 %

8.2 %

-26.1 %

-16.9 %

Nissan

48,877

53,153

53,314

-8.0 %

-8.0 %

-8.3 %

3.1 %

Stellantis

69,560

101,987

100,020

-31.8 %

-31.8 %

-30.5 %

-21.8 %

Subaru

44,529

43,267

55,293

2.9 %

2.9 %

-19.5 %

-9.4 %

Tesla

49,732

39,782

37,632

25.0 %

25.0 %

32.2 %

48.7 %

Toyota

125,692

148,495

161,875

-15.4 %

-15.4 %

-22.4 %

-12.6 %

Volkswagen Group

33,883

37,350

45,931

-9.3 %

-9.3 %

-26.2 %

-17.0 %

Industry

895,491

905,130

1,115,659

-1.1 %

-1.1 %

-19.7 %

-9.7 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

2,456

1,415

3,526

73.5 %

73.5 %

-30.4 %

-21.6 %

Daimler

2,354

1,790

2,208

31.5 %

31.5 %

6.6 %

19.9 %

Ford

35,289

31,900

45,201

10.6 %

10.6 %

-21.9 %

-12.2 %

GM

44,483

14,450

38,351

207.8 %

207.8 %

16.0 %

30.5 %

Honda

1,605

382

2,626

320.5 %

320.5 %

-38.9 %

-31.2 %

Hyundai

3,584

666

910

438.2 %

438.2 %

293.8 %

343.0 %

Kia

3,174

2,606

2,033

21.8 %

21.8 %

56.1 %

75.6 %

Nissan

9,396

6,589

11,789

42.6 %

42.6 %

-20.3 %

-10.3 %

Stellantis

35,450

23,278

25,017

52.3 %

52.3 %

41.7 %

59.4 %

Subaru

1,345

891

1,467

50.9 %

50.9 %

-8.3 %

3.1 %

Tesla

5,410

383

7,291

1312.4 %

1312.4 %

-25.8 %

-16.5 %

Toyota

14,831

10,181

19,031

45.7 %

45.7 %

-22.1 %

-12.3 %

Volkswagen Group

5,329

621

4,184

757.7 %

757.7 %

27.4 %

43.3 %

Industry

168,306

96,976

167,397

73.6 %

73.6 %

0.5 %

13.1 %

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

7.6 %

5.9 %

8.2 %

28.6 %

-8.0 %

Daimler

9.6 %

8.8 %

7.0 %

9.3 %

36.1 %

Ford

24.8 %

22.4 %

25.4 %

10.6 %

-2.5 %

GM

24.2 %

10.1 %

17.4 %

138.3 %

38.7 %

Honda

1.8 %

0.5 %

2.8 %

254.3 %

-34.6 %

Hyundai

6.0 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

360.7 %

412.0 %

Kia

6.9 %

6.1 %

3.4 %

11.7 %

103.6 %

Nissan

16.1 %

11.0 %

18.1 %

46.2 %

-11.0 %

Stellantis

33.8 %

18.6 %

20.0 %

81.7 %

68.7 %

Subaru

2.9 %

2.0 %

2.6 %

45.3 %

13.4 %

Tesla

9.8 %

1.0 %

16.2 %

928.8 %

-39.6 %

Toyota

10.6 %

6.4 %

10.5 %

64.5 %

0.3 %

Volkswagen Group

13.6 %

1.6 %

8.3 %

730.6 %

62.8 %

Industry

15.8 %

9.7 %

13.0 %

62.9 %

21.1 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

BMW

3.0 %

2.4 %

3.3 %

Daimler

2.3 %

2.0 %

2.4 %

Ford

13.3 %

14.2 %

13.8 %

GM

17.2 %

14.2 %

17.1 %

Honda

8.2 %

7.4 %

7.3 %

Hyundai

5.6 %

5.1 %

6.1 %

Kia

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.7 %

Nissan

5.5 %

6.0 %

5.1 %

Stellantis

9.8 %

12.5 %

9.7 %

Subaru

4.3 %

4.4 %

4.4 %

Tesla

5.2 %

4.0 %

3.5 %

Toyota

13.2 %

15.8 %

14.1 %

Volkswagen Group

3.7 %

3.8 %

3.9 %


95.7 %

96.1 %

95.4 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

BMW

3.3 %

2.5 %

3.5 %

Daimler

2.5 %

2.1 %

2.6 %

Ford

12.0 %

12.2 %

11.9 %

GM

15.6 %

14.2 %

16.3 %

Honda

9.6 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

Hyundai

6.3 %

5.6 %

6.9 %

Kia

4.8 %

4.4 %

5.2 %

Nissan

5.5 %

5.9 %

4.8 %

Stellantis

7.8 %

11.3 %

9.0 %

Subaru

5.0 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

Tesla

5.6 %

4.4 %

3.4 %

Toyota

14.0 %

16.4 %

14.5 %

Volkswagen Group

3.8 %

4.1 %

4.1 %


95.7 %

95.9 %

95.4 %

ATP



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$68,949

$62,949

$67,993

9.5 %

1.4 %

Daimler

$77,902

$75,602

$74,992

3.0 %

3.9 %

Ford

$54,810

$49,599

$55,873

10.5 %

-1.9 %

GM

$51,388

$51,741

$52,565

-0.7 %

-2.2 %

Honda

$36,742

$35,683

$37,141

3.0 %

-1.1 %

Hyundai

$37,610

$36,834

$37,063

2.1 %

1.5 %

Kia

$34,728

$34,391

$35,256

1.0 %

-1.5 %

Nissan

$37,206

$34,389

$37,211

8.2 %

0.0 %

Stellantis

$55,136

$52,755

$55,989

4.5 %

-1.5 %

Subaru

$35,072

$35,003

$35,655

0.2 %

-1.6 %

Toyota

$40,480

$39,463

$40,175

2.6 %

0.8 %

Volkswagen Group

$50,345

$49,508

$51,358

1.7 %

-2.0 %

Industry

$45,184

$43,790

$46,031

3.2 %

-1.8 %


$1,394


-$847



Incentives



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$1,910

$2,795

$2,030

-31.7 %

-5.9 %

Daimler

$2,345

$2,083

$2,239

12.6 %

4.7 %

Ford

$1,155

$2,191

$1,095

-47.3 %

5.5 %

GM

$1,457

$2,046

$1,384

-28.8 %

5.3 %

Honda

$969

$1,249

$973

-22.5 %

-0.5 %

Hyundai

$885

$1,136

$1,062

-22.1 %

-16.7 %

Kia

$495

$1,753

$522

-71.8 %

-5.2 %

Nissan

$1,448

$2,010

$1,434

-28.0 %

0.9 %

Stellantis

$2,091

$2,498

$1,996

-16.3 %

4.8 %

Subaru

$469

$986

$465

-52.4 %

0.9 %

Toyota

$609

$1,141

$610

-46.7 %

-0.2 %

Volkswagen Group

$1,594

$1,963

$1,541

-18.8 %

3.4 %

Industry

$1,441

$1,804

$1,333

-20.1 %

8.1 %


-$362


$108



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

2.8 %

4.4 %

3.0 %

-37.6 %

-7.2 %

Daimler

3.0 %

2.8 %

3.0 %

9.2 %

0.8 %

Ford

2.1 %

4.4 %

2.0 %

-52.3 %

7.6 %

GM

2.8 %

4.0 %

2.6 %

-28.3 %

7.7 %

Honda

2.6 %

3.5 %

2.6 %

-24.7 %

0.6 %

Hyundai

2.4 %

3.1 %

2.9 %

-23.7 %

-17.9 %

Kia

1.4 %

5.1 %

1.5 %

-72.1 %

-3.8 %

Nissan

3.9 %

5.8 %

3.9 %

-33.4 %

1.0 %

Stellantis

3.8 %

4.7 %

3.6 %

-19.9 %

6.4 %

Subaru

1.3 %

2.8 %

1.3 %

-52.5 %

2.6 %

Toyota

1.5 %

2.9 %

1.5 %

-48.0 %

-1.0 %

Volkswagen Group

3.2 %

4.0 %

3.0 %

-20.2 %

5.5 %

Industry

3.2 %

4.1 %

2.9 %

-22.6 %

10.1 %

Revenue



Manufacturer

Jan 2023 Forecast

Jan 2022 Actual

Dec 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$48,245,810,311

$43,890,800,180

$59,223,502,944

9.9 %

-18.5 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

